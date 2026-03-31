BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ Covid variant symptoms: 7 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore, is there a real risk?

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The Cicada Covid variant is currently making headlines for spreading at a concerning pace in the United States of America. At present, the infection has been detected across 25 states and is likely to spread further. What is concerning is that the current vaccines do not offer protection against this strain. Here are some of the symptoms of the Cicada variant of Covid-19 that you must take note of.

The BA.3.2 variant, or the Cicada variant of Covid-19, was first detected in South Africa in 2024. It is currently making headlines for spreading at a concerning pace in the US. Experts say that the current Covid vaccines offer protection against JN strains of the Omicron variant. Here, we will list some of the most common symptoms of the Cicada variant of Covid-19. Experts say that the signs are similar to those of Omicron strains with no unusual signs reported as yet.

Here are seven key symptoms associated with the BA.3.2 “Cicada” Covid variant: