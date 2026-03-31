BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ Covid variant symptoms: 7 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore, is there a real risk?
BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ Covid variant symptoms: The BA.3.2 “Cicada” Covid variant is raising concerns globally, here’s what you need to know about symptoms of the infection and how worried you should be.
cicada covid variant
The Cicada Covid variant is currently making headlines for spreading at a concerning pace in the United States of America. At present, the infection has been detected across 25 states and is likely to spread further. What is concerning is that the current vaccines do not offer protection against this strain. Here are some of the symptoms of the Cicada variant of Covid-19 that you must take note of.
The BA.3.2 variant, or the Cicada variant of Covid-19, was first detected in South Africa in 2024. It is currently making headlines for spreading at a concerning pace in the US. Experts say that the current Covid vaccines offer protection against JN strains of the Omicron variant. Here, we will list some of the most common symptoms of the Cicada variant of Covid-19. Experts say that the signs are similar to those of Omicron strains with no unusual signs reported as yet.
Here are seven key symptoms associated with the BA.3.2 “Cicada” Covid variant:
Persistent Sore Throat
1. Persistent Sore Throat
A sore throat is one of the earliest and most common symptoms. While it may seem seasonal due to weather changes, it can also signal a Covid infection.
Dry Cough
2. Dry Cough
Unlike a mucus-producing cough, this dry and irritating cough can appear early and linger, often mistaken for allergies or pollution-related irritation.
Fever and Chills
3. Fever and Chills
A sudden rise in temperature accompanied by chills remains a classic symptom. This indicates the body’s immune response to the virus.
Body Aches and Fatigue
4. Body Aches and Fatigue
Muscle pain, headaches, and extreme tiredness are frequently reported, making it easy to confuse with general exhaustion or mild viral infections.
Breathing Difficulty
5. Breathing Difficulty
In more serious cases, individuals may experience shortness of breath. This symptom echoes earlier, more severe Covid variants and should not be ignored.
Flu-like Symptoms
6. Flu-like Symptoms
Runny nose, congestion, and general discomfort make this variant hard to distinguish from the flu, increasing the risk of delayed testing.
Headaches
7. Headaches and General Weakness
Persistent headaches along with a feeling of weakness can also be early indicators of infection.
Should You Be Worried?
Should You Be Worried?
At this stage, health experts suggest staying cautious but not panicking. The symptoms are not drastically different from earlier Omicron strains, and severe outcomes remain relatively lower in vaccinated individuals. However, the rapid spread means vigilance is key.
Precautions You Should Follow
Precautions You Should Follow
Maintaining basic hygiene practices remains crucial. Regular handwashing, using sanitiser, and avoiding crowded places if you feel unwell can help reduce the risk. If you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, it’s advisable to get tested and isolate to prevent further transmission.
(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. It must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about any medical issues.)
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