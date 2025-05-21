Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2904285https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/baba-vanga-s-prophetic-warning-how-she-predicted-smartphone-addiction-years-ago-cautioning-generations-check-what-she-said-2904285
NewsPhotosBaba Vanga’s Prophetic Warning: How She Predicted Smartphone Addiction Years Ago Cautioning Generations - Check What She Said
photoDetails

Baba Vanga’s Prophetic Warning: How She Predicted Smartphone Addiction Years Ago Cautioning Generations - Check What She Said

Technology has undeniably transformed human life, reshaping the way we communicate, work, and connect with others. However, it has also brought along serious challenges—especially concerning our mental and physical well-being. Decades ago, Baba Vanga, the famous Bulgarian mystic known for her eerily accurate predictions, had foreseen the psychological dangers posed by a small yet powerful device: the smartphone.

 

Updated:May 21, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Baba Vanga and her future predictions

1/7
Baba Vanga and her future predictions

Baba Vanga, renowned for her strikingly accurate predictions, is believed to have foreseen a future where humans would grow excessively reliant on small electronic gadgets. These devices—now clearly recognisable as smartphones—were, according to her, destined to transform human behaviour and impact mental health. Though originally designed to make life easier, she warned that this technology could pose serious risks to well-being. Her predictions highlighted concerns like weakened human connections, shorter attention spans, and a surge in mental health issues.

Follow Us

Mental health issues due to phone

2/7
Mental health issues due to phone

Excessive screen time is taking a toll on both children and adults. It disrupts sleep, affects mental health, and leads to physical issues like eye strain and neck pain. Constant device use is also weakening real-life social connections. Experts now stress the importance of digital detoxes, building stronger offline relationships, and practising mindfulness. Cutting down on notifications and screen time may be crucial steps in tackling the rising problem of mobile addiction.

Follow Us

Use of smartphone before bedtime

3/7
Use of smartphone before bedtime

A report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reveals that nearly 24% of children in India use smartphones before bedtime, a habit that disrupts sleep, affects focus, and may hinder learning.

Follow Us

Mental health affecting adults

4/7
Mental health affecting adults

Excessive screen time has been linked to rising cases of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders among children. The issue extends to adults as well, with smartphone addiction causing problems like eye strain, neck pain, and disturbed sleep due to constant scrolling, social media use, and late-night browsing.

Follow Us

Poor posture

5/7
Poor posture

Extended screen time can result in Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), causing dry eyes, blurred vision, and eye strain. Poor posture from frequently looking down at phones often leads to neck and back pain, known as "text neck." Studies also show a strong link between heavy smartphone use and increased anxiety and depression, especially in young adults. Ironically, devices meant to connect us can, when overused, contribute to loneliness and social isolation.

Follow Us

Weakening Relationships

6/7
Weakening Relationships

Families that spend too much time on digital devices often find it difficult to maintain deep emotional bonds. Overuse of screens can also shorten attention spans and lower productivity at work, resulting in more mistakes and a decline in performance quality.

Follow Us

Do Not Disturb feature

7/7
Do Not Disturb feature

To maintain a healthy balance with technology, it's important to take regular breaks from screens and use apps that help monitor and limit usage. Spend quality, device-free time with family and friends, and engage in outdoor activities or screen-free hobbies. Practising mindfulness can help curb the constant urge to check your phone. Activating features like 'Do Not Disturb' also helps reduce distractions and improve focus.

Follow Us
Baba Vanga Predictionbaba vanga prediction smartphonepsychological side effects of smartphonechildren's screentimemental health smartphone
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Kerala Tourism
Discover 10 Must-Visit Tourist Destinations In Kerala For An Unforgettable Travel Experience
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025: How Can MS Dhoni's CSK Avoid 1st Ever Last Place Finish?
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Paid ₹22.5 Cr For Just 641 Runs – Was Retaining Sanju Samson & Hetmyer Worth It?
camera icon9
title
Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks
8 Hard-Hitting Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks: Uri, Black Friday To Neerja
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, May 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Your Finances Look Good Today!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK