Baba Vanga’s Prophetic Warning: How She Predicted Smartphone Addiction Years Ago Cautioning Generations - Check What She Said
Technology has undeniably transformed human life, reshaping the way we communicate, work, and connect with others. However, it has also brought along serious challenges—especially concerning our mental and physical well-being. Decades ago, Baba Vanga, the famous Bulgarian mystic known for her eerily accurate predictions, had foreseen the psychological dangers posed by a small yet powerful device: the smartphone.
Baba Vanga and her future predictions
Baba Vanga, renowned for her strikingly accurate predictions, is believed to have foreseen a future where humans would grow excessively reliant on small electronic gadgets. These devices—now clearly recognisable as smartphones—were, according to her, destined to transform human behaviour and impact mental health. Though originally designed to make life easier, she warned that this technology could pose serious risks to well-being. Her predictions highlighted concerns like weakened human connections, shorter attention spans, and a surge in mental health issues.
Mental health issues due to phone
Excessive screen time is taking a toll on both children and adults. It disrupts sleep, affects mental health, and leads to physical issues like eye strain and neck pain. Constant device use is also weakening real-life social connections. Experts now stress the importance of digital detoxes, building stronger offline relationships, and practising mindfulness. Cutting down on notifications and screen time may be crucial steps in tackling the rising problem of mobile addiction.
Use of smartphone before bedtime
A report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reveals that nearly 24% of children in India use smartphones before bedtime, a habit that disrupts sleep, affects focus, and may hinder learning.
Mental health affecting adults
Excessive screen time has been linked to rising cases of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders among children. The issue extends to adults as well, with smartphone addiction causing problems like eye strain, neck pain, and disturbed sleep due to constant scrolling, social media use, and late-night browsing.
Poor posture
Extended screen time can result in Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), causing dry eyes, blurred vision, and eye strain. Poor posture from frequently looking down at phones often leads to neck and back pain, known as "text neck." Studies also show a strong link between heavy smartphone use and increased anxiety and depression, especially in young adults. Ironically, devices meant to connect us can, when overused, contribute to loneliness and social isolation.
Weakening Relationships
Families that spend too much time on digital devices often find it difficult to maintain deep emotional bonds. Overuse of screens can also shorten attention spans and lower productivity at work, resulting in more mistakes and a decline in performance quality.
Do Not Disturb feature
To maintain a healthy balance with technology, it's important to take regular breaks from screens and use apps that help monitor and limit usage. Spend quality, device-free time with family and friends, and engage in outdoor activities or screen-free hobbies. Practising mindfulness can help curb the constant urge to check your phone. Activating features like 'Do Not Disturb' also helps reduce distractions and improve focus.
