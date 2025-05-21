Baba Vanga’s Prophetic Warning: How She Predicted Smartphone Addiction Years Ago Cautioning Generations - Check What She Said

1 / 7

Baba Vanga, renowned for her strikingly accurate predictions, is believed to have foreseen a future where humans would grow excessively reliant on small electronic gadgets. These devices—now clearly recognisable as smartphones—were, according to her, destined to transform human behaviour and impact mental health. Though originally designed to make life easier, she warned that this technology could pose serious risks to well-being. Her predictions highlighted concerns like weakened human connections, shorter attention spans, and a surge in mental health issues.