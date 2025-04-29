Baba Vanga’s Shocking 2025 Prediction: Devastating World War Will Break Out In..., Global Economic Disaster, And A Surprise Just Three Years Away...

1 / 20

When it comes to eerie accuracy in forecasting world events, few names stir both awe and fear like Baba Vanga—the blind Bulgarian mystic whose cryptic prophecies continue to stun the world decades after her death. Known for foretelling seismic global events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Princess Diana's death, and the COVID-19 pandemic, her predictions have once again come under the spotlight—especially the ones linked to 2025.

And if Baba Vanga’s chilling foresight is to be believed, 2025 is set to be a turning point in human history—where despair and wonder collide.