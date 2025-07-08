Bad Hair Days In Monsoon? 7 Top Tips To Protect Hair This Monsoon
Monsoon humidity and rain can cause destruction in hair which leads to frizz, hair fall, and scalp infections and to protect your locks,here is a list of 7 tips you must follow for haircare during monsoon like keep your scalp dry, use a mild shampoo, and avoid heat styling, oil your hair before washing and many more. Also, keep in mind a balanced diet also plays a key role in maintaining healthy hair during the rainy season. By folliowing these simple tips, you can manage your hair effortlessly even on the wettest days.
1.Keep Your Scalp Dry:
Keep Your Scalp Dry: Rainwater is often acidic and full of pollutants that can irritate the scalp and also weaken roots, so always dry your hair instantly after it gets wet.It will help to lesser down the chances of fungal infections and dandruff.Also, use a microfiber towel for gentle drying.
2.Use a Mild, Sulfate-Free Shampoo:
Use a Mild, Sulfate-Free Shampoo: Humidity during monsoon can lead to greasy hair and an itchy scalp. So, wash your hair twice to three times a week with a mild and sulfate-free shampoo to remove dirt and excess oil without stripping natural oil and moisture from the scalp.
3.Avoid Heat Styling:
Avoid Heat Styling: Monsoon frizz combined with heat tools can lead to brittle and damaged hair, prefer drying your hair naturally. And embrace simple hairstyles that reduce stress on your strands.
4.Oil Your Hair Before Shampooing:
Oil Your Hair Before Shampooing: A light oil massage 30 minutes before washing helps keep your scalp nourished and also reduces frizz. Prefer coconut, argan, or almond oil for oiling but avoid heavy application that can attract dirt in humid air and make your hair greasy.
5.Use a Wide-Toothed Comb:
Use a Wide-Toothed Comb: Hair becomes more fragile in the monsoon and hairfall is more during that period.So ditch brushes that pull and break strands and use a wide-toothed comb on damp hair to gently detangle, so that there is less breakage.
6.Tie Your Hair Loosely:
Tie Your Hair Loosely: Avoid tight hairstyles during the rainy season as they pull on wet strands, which increases the chances of breakage & hairfall. So, opt for loose buns or braids to minimize hair fall.
7.Eat a Balanced Diet:
Eat a Balanced Diet: You diet reflects on your hair, so include protein-rich foods, iron, and omega-3s in your diet to promote strong and healthy hair growth.
