Bada Mangal Horoscope 2025: Astrologer Shares Powerful Tips For Each Zodiac Sign To Please Lord Hanuman On Tuesdays

From spiritual healing to Mars energy alignment, here's how each zodiac sign can harness the divine power of Bada Mangal 2025 to connect deeply with Lord Hanuman.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
As the scorching sun of Jyeshtha (May–June) shines high in the sky, a sacred wave of devotion begins to ripple through Northern India—Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal. In 2025, this spiritually significant observance falls across five Tuesdays, from May 13 to June 10. These days aren't just about ritual—they are about remembrance, devotion, and a chance to realign with cosmic energies through the grace of Lord Hanuman.

But what makes Bada Mangal so special? Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach says, "It’s more than a festival—it’s a portal to peace, a cosmic invitation to reconnect with our inner strength, discipline, and humility. Legend has it that on a Tuesday in the month of Jyeshtha during the Treta Yuga, Lord Hanuman first met Lord Ram—a meeting that marked the birth of their divine bond and inspired generations to seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings every Jyeshtha Tuesday."

The Deeper Meaning of Bada Mangal

During these five sacred Tuesdays, Hanuman ji is worshipped in his elder, meditative form—the wise, serene protector and spiritual warrior who embodies devotion, selfless service, strength, and wisdom. The symbolism is powerful: in the heat of summer, when tempers and exhaustion run high, we seek Hanuman’s cooling grace and healing energy.

Devotees rise at dawn, bathe, and dress in red or saffron—Hanuman’s sacred colors. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand brings not just calm but cosmic protection. Offerings of boondi laddus, chana, jaggery, and kumkum are placed before the deity, while distributing buttermilk and water as langar during these days is believed to ease the fiery influence of Mars (Mangal) and serve the larger community.

 

Hanuman and the Mars Connection: Astrological Insight

Jai Madaan explains the astrological depth of Bada Mangal. She says, “Bada Mangal is a cosmic realignment. Hanuman ji is the celestial soother of Mars (Mangal), the planet of passion, aggression, and energy.”

 

Mars doesn’t affect everyone the same way—it moves through each zodiac sign differently, stirring various emotions and challenges. Bada Mangal, then, becomes a personalized opportunity to heal, align, and grow.

 

Zodiac-Wise Guide for Bada Mangal 2025

Here’s how each zodiac sign can honor Lord Hanuman and restore energetic balance during this powerful period:

 

Aries (Ruled by Mars)

Theme: Redirect fiery energy

Tip: Channel inner restlessness into prayer, mantra chanting, and acts of self-discipline. Fast or serve food to the needy. This will transform your aggression into sacred power.

Taurus

Theme: Ground emotional instability

Tip: Financial worries and family tension may arise—offer jaggery and red cloth to Hanuman ji. Meditation in front of a Hanuman idol brings stability.

Gemini

Theme: Calm a restless mind

Tip: Chant the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. Avoid gossip and speak truthfully. Keep a red flower near your workspace to enhance focus.

Cancer

Theme: Emotional release and heart healing

Tip: Donate water or buttermilk on Tuesdays. Let go of emotional baggage by lighting a ghee diya at dawn and meditating on Hanuman’s selfless love.

Leo

Theme: Leadership with humility

Tip: Worship Hanuman as the servant of Ram. Embrace seva (service) over pride. Offer red sindoor and chana to the deity.

Virgo

Theme: Quiet the perfectionist mind

Tip: Let go of mental rigidity. Read one verse from Sundarkand daily and focus on prayer over analysis. Clean a Hanuman temple to invite clarity.

Libra

Theme: Heal relationships

Tip: Serve your partner or family without expectations. Distribute sweets or help the underprivileged as a symbolic act of balance and karmic repair.

Scorpio (Ruled by Mars)

Theme: Redirect fiery energy

Tip: Channel inner restlessness into prayer, mantra chanting, and acts of self-discipline. Fast or serve food to the needy. This will transform your aggression into sacred power.

Sagittarius

Theme: Rekindle spiritual fire

Tip: Read spiritual texts or join community chanting groups. Feed monkeys or donate red fruits—symbolic of devotion and purpose.

Capricorn

Theme: Release burdened ambition

Tip: Seek divine guidance for long-term plans. Offer mustard oil and black sesame seeds to a Hanuman idol and spend time in silence after prayers.

Aquarius

Theme: Transform idealism into action

Tip: Help your local community or volunteer for causes. Offer red flags at Hanuman temples and keep a picture of Hanuman ji near your workspace for clarity.

Pisces

Theme: Overcome fear and delusion

Tip: Practice open-eyed meditation in front of a Hanuman idol. Donate red lentils or bananas. Journal your fears and burn the paper as an act of letting go.

Rise Through Devotion

Bada Mangal isn't just about performing rituals—it’s about inner transformation. It's about calming the storm within, reconnecting with our divine purpose, and remembering that just like Hanuman met Ram on a scorching Tuesday, we too can meet our higher self when we are ready to serve, heal, and surrender.

 

Whether you chant, fast, offer langar, or simply light a diya with intention—these five Tuesdays can realign your life if you walk the path with love, humility, and faith.

 

Jai Bajrang Bali!

