Baisakhi 2025: 7 Stunning Outfits By B-Town Divas For Ultimate 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes
Baisakhi 2025: One of the most vibrant festivals in North India, Baisakhi marks the onset of the harvest season and carries profound cultural and religious importance for both Sikhs and Hindus. As the celebrations begin, take style inspiration from Tinseltown divas who are turning heads with their stunning ethnic looks—perfect to make a festive fashion statement, Take a look!
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa dazzles with elegance in a stunning pink suit, heavily embellished with intricate braided embroidery—a Pinterest-worthy look that's perfect for Baisakhi and makes a head-turning style statement.
Rakul Preet Singh
If you're a fan of all things shimmery and looking to make a bold statement, Rakul Preet Singh has you covered! Her dazzling outfit is a total showstopper—perfectly power-dressed and party-coded for that head-turning festive flair.
Nimrat Khera
Nimrat Khaira stuns with her effortless elegance in a red ensemble that beautifully captures the spirit of Baisakhi. The look is a perfect blend of tradition and grace—an outfit that's a must-recreate for the festive occasion!
Shehnaaz Gill
What better way to match the festive spirit than with the color yellow? Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a radiant yellow outfit that’s truly too good to be true. The ensemble captures the joy and energy of the season, making it a perfect pick for high-spirited celebrations like Baisakhi. From the vibrant hue to her effortless charm, this look is a must-pick to turn heads this festive season.
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel’s green floral-printed saree is serving major festive goals! This girl-coded outfit blends tradition with a fresh, youthful vibe—making it a perfect choice to turn heads this Baisakhi. With its vibrant floral patterns and breezy elegance, it’s the ultimate style statement for anyone looking to embrace desi glam with a modern twist.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor drops major 'Punjabi kudi' vibes in this traditional outfit—a perfect pick for Baisakhi! The vibrant pink and yellow Patiala suit beautifully blends cultural charm with modern flair, making it a festive showstopper.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor exudes pure Punjabi kudi vibes in this pastel-hued floral printed suit. The delicate white ensemble perfectly captures cultural elegance with a modern twist—effortlessly graceful, festive-ready, and a timeless ode to tradition with style.
