Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885565https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/baisakhi-2025-7-stunning-outfits-by-b-town-divas-for-ultimate-punjabi-kudi-vibes-2885565
NewsPhotosBaisakhi 2025: 7 Stunning Outfits By B-Town Divas For Ultimate 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes
photoDetails

Baisakhi 2025: 7 Stunning Outfits By B-Town Divas For Ultimate 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes

Baisakhi 2025: One of the most vibrant festivals in North India, Baisakhi marks the onset of the harvest season and carries profound cultural and religious importance for both Sikhs and Hindus. As the celebrations begin, take style inspiration from Tinseltown divas who are turning heads with their stunning ethnic looks—perfect to make a festive fashion statement, Take a look!

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Sonam Bajwa

1/7
Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa dazzles with elegance in a stunning pink suit, heavily embellished with intricate braided embroidery—a Pinterest-worthy look that's perfect for Baisakhi and makes a head-turning style statement.

Follow Us

Rakul Preet Singh

2/7
Rakul Preet Singh

If you're a fan of all things shimmery and looking to make a bold statement, Rakul Preet Singh has you covered! Her dazzling outfit is a total showstopper—perfectly power-dressed and party-coded for that head-turning festive flair. 

Follow Us

Nimrat Khera

3/7
Nimrat Khera

Nimrat Khaira stuns with her effortless elegance in a red ensemble that beautifully captures the spirit of Baisakhi. The look is a perfect blend of tradition and grace—an outfit that's a must-recreate for the festive occasion!

Follow Us

Shehnaaz Gill

4/7
Shehnaaz Gill

What better way to match the festive spirit than with the color yellow? Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a radiant yellow outfit that’s truly too good to be true. The ensemble captures the joy and energy of the season, making it a perfect pick for high-spirited celebrations like Baisakhi. From the vibrant hue to her effortless charm, this look is a must-pick to turn heads this festive season. 

Follow Us

Nitanshi Goel

5/7
Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel’s green floral-printed saree is serving major festive goals! This girl-coded outfit blends tradition with a fresh, youthful vibe—making it a perfect choice to turn heads this Baisakhi. With its vibrant floral patterns and breezy elegance, it’s the ultimate style statement for anyone looking to embrace desi glam with a modern twist.

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

6/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor drops major 'Punjabi kudi' vibes in this traditional outfit—a perfect pick for Baisakhi! The vibrant pink and yellow Patiala suit beautifully blends cultural charm with modern flair, making it a festive showstopper.

Follow Us

Sonam Kapoor

7/7
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor exudes pure Punjabi kudi vibes in this pastel-hued floral printed suit. The delicate white ensemble perfectly captures cultural elegance with a modern twist—effortlessly graceful, festive-ready, and a timeless ode to tradition with style. 

Follow Us
Baisakhi Outfit Ideas 2025Baisakhi Ethnic OutfitsBaisakhi 2025Vaisakhi 2025Sonam BajwaJanhvi KapoorSonam Kapoorshehnaaz gillharvest festivalPunjab FestivalsLifestyleCelebs FashionOutfit Ideas
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB vs RR
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 powerplay sixes
From Ajinkya Rahane To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 10 Players To Hit More Sixes Than Entire CSK In Powerplay In IPL 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
healthy cooking
7 Healthier Alternatives to Your Usual Cooking Oil
camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
From Chhorii 2 To Pizza: 7 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Binge This Weekend
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Women In The World
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK