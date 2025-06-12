Beat the Heat: How To Keep Your Room Chill Without An AC Or Cooler
During the scorching heat beat it naturally simple home hacks use light-coloured cotton curtains, allow cross-ventilation, and add cooling indoor plants like aloe vera and areca palm. Unplug heat-emitting electronics, hang a damp sheet by the window, switch to cotton floor bedding, and use energy-efficient LED lights. As it will save your money and keep you cool as well.
Use Light-Coloured Curtains:
Prefer swapping dark drapes for light-coloured or white curtains made of breathable cotton or linen. They reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it and this helps your room to stay cool throughout.
2. Cross-Ventilate Smartly:
Let the cross-breeze be done in the rooms for that open windows on opposite sides of the room early in the morning and late evening. And this allows fresh, cooler air to circulate.
3. Add Indoor Cooling Plants:
Keep plants that keep your room cooler. Keep indoor cooling plants like aloe vera, areca palm, snake plant and peace lily. They also release moisture into the air which adds a natural cooling effect.
4. Switch Off Heat-Emitting Devices:
Electronics generate heat so unplug all the electronics like TVs, chargers and lamps when specially not in use as this reduces the warmth in closed spaces.
5. Hang a Damp Sheet by the Window:
Place a damp cotton sheet over the open window as it evaporates the water and let cool air enter the room as it evaporates the water from that damp sheet.
6. Use Floor Bedding Instead of Foam Mattresses:
Swap to cotton floor mats or thin cotton bedding for cooler and more breathable nights as they retain heat and make you more comfortable to sleep at night.
7. Keep Lights Low or Switch to LEDs:
Avoid bright and hot incandescent bulbs and opt for energy- efficient LED lights which emit minimal health and also keeps the room temperature cool and in check.
