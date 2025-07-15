Advertisement
Believe It Or Not! Men Are NOT Allowed To Enter In These 7 Temples In India - In Pics
Believe It Or Not! Men Are NOT Allowed To Enter In These 7 Temples In India - In Pics

Men Are NOT Allowed To Enter In These 7 Temples In India: Check out this compilation to find out which famous temples prohibit entry of males and why.

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
7 Temples Where Men Are Not Allowed To Enter

1/8
7 Temples Where Men Are Not Allowed To Enter

7 Temples Where Men Are Not Allowed To Enter: Well, believe it or not, there exists such places in our country where males are prohibited on specific days. Yes! today, let's explore in this listicle, 7 of such famous Indian Temples where men can't enter the santum santorum during a special period. 

Maa Kamakhya Temple, Assam

2/8
Maa Kamakhya Temple, Assam

The world-famous Maa Kamakhya Temple is situated at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam. The temple is the center of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess. Married men are restricted from the inner sanctum, where the goddess's idol is located, while women can worship directly. 

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Kerala

3/8
Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Kerala

Dedicated to goddess Bhadrakali, Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is also known as Attukal Temple. It is situated two kilometres away from the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, East Fort, in Thiruvananthapuram. The diety is also known as Attukal Amma or Kannaki. Men are not allowed during the Attukal Pongala festival, a major celebration honoring women.  The goddess is often venerated as all three goddesses of the Tridevi: Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Parvati.

Santoshi Mata Temple, Jodhpur

4/8
Santoshi Mata Temple, Jodhpur

The Santoshi Mata Temple is situated on a hill near Lal Sagar Lake, close to Mandore in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Men are not allowed in the inner sanctum on Fridays - special day dedicated to the goddess for wish fulfillment.

 

Mata Temple, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

5/8
Mata Temple, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

The Devi Mandir in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is a prominent temple dedicated to Goddess Durga, who is revered as Maa Raj Rajeshwari form with 18 hands. Men are not allowed during the period when the goddess is believed to be menstruating. Reportedly, following the tradition, even male priests are not allowed to perform the rituals during this period.

Kanyakumari Temple, Tamil Nadu

6/8
Kanyakumari Temple, Tamil Nadu

Devi Kanya Kumari is a manifestation of the Hindu goddess Mahadevi in the form of an adolescent girl. She is variously described by various traditions of Hinduism to either be a form of Parvati or Lakshmi. She is also worshipped as an incarnation of the goddess Bhadrakali by Shaktas, and is known by several names. The temple is one of the 108 Shakthi Peethas and is dedicated to goddess Devi Kanyakumari, referred to as the virgin goddess. Married men are restricted from the inner sanctum, where the goddess's idol is located, while women can worship directly. 

Chakkulathukavu Temple In Kerala

7/8
Chakkulathukavu Temple In Kerala

Chakkulathukavu Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Durga. Situated near Thiruvalla in Neerattupuram, Thalavady Panchayat, Alappuzha District, Kerala, India. The annual 'Naari Puja' festival, which celebrates women, excludes men. 

Brahma Temple, Pushkar, Rajasthan

8/8
Brahma Temple, Pushkar, Rajasthan

The famous and only Brahma Temple in India The temple is located near the sacred Pushkar Lake. Married men are prohibited from entering the inner sanctum during the Kartik Poornima festival. 

Indian Temples where men can't enter7 Indian Famous Temples7 Indian Famous Temples Where Men Can't EnterMaa Kamakhya TempleBrahma templePushkarlifestyle newsTemples of indiamysterious temples of IndiaIndia news
NEWS ON ONE CLICK