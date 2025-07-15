Believe It Or Not! Men Are NOT Allowed To Enter In These 7 Temples In India - In Pics

6 / 8

Devi Kanya Kumari is a manifestation of the Hindu goddess Mahadevi in the form of an adolescent girl. She is variously described by various traditions of Hinduism to either be a form of Parvati or Lakshmi. She is also worshipped as an incarnation of the goddess Bhadrakali by Shaktas, and is known by several names. The temple is one of the 108 Shakthi Peethas and is dedicated to goddess Devi Kanyakumari, referred to as the virgin goddess. Married men are restricted from the inner sanctum, where the goddess's idol is located, while women can worship directly.