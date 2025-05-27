Best Places To Visit In Monsoon In South India: 10 Enchanting Escapes For Rain Lovers

1 / 17

When the first drops of rain touch the parched earth, South India transforms into a lush paradise. The hills gleam with greenery, rivers swell with life, and mist wraps the landscapes in a magical embrace. Whether you’re a monsoon chaser, a nature lover, or a couple seeking a romantic escape, South India offers some of the most serene and rejuvenating getaways during the rainy season.

Here are the top 10 must-visit places in South India that bloom in their full glory when the monsoons arrive.