Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907085https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/best-places-to-visit-in-monsoon-in-south-india-10-enchanting-escapes-for-rain-lovers-2907085
NewsPhotosBest Places To Visit In Monsoon In South India: 10 Enchanting Escapes For Rain Lovers
photoDetails

Best Places To Visit In Monsoon In South India: 10 Enchanting Escapes For Rain Lovers

Explore the lush beauty of South India this monsoon with these handpicked destinations that come alive with greenery, waterfalls, and romantic mist.

 

Updated:May 27, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Follow Us

1/17

When the first drops of rain touch the parched earth, South India transforms into a lush paradise. The hills gleam with greenery, rivers swell with life, and mist wraps the landscapes in a magical embrace. Whether you’re a monsoon chaser, a nature lover, or a couple seeking a romantic escape, South India offers some of the most serene and rejuvenating getaways during the rainy season. 

Here are the top 10 must-visit places in South India that bloom in their full glory when the monsoons arrive.

 

 

Follow Us

Munnar, Kerala – Tea Gardens Drenched in Romance

2/17
Munnar, Kerala – Tea Gardens Drenched in Romance

Munnar is often the first name that pops up when thinking of monsoon in South India. Famous for its rolling tea gardens, mist-covered hills, and cool weather, Munnar turns into a green haven in the rains. The Anamudi Peak, Mattupetty Dam, and Eravikulam National Park become more breathtaking, while the light drizzle adds a dream-like charm to long drives and scenic hikes.

 

Follow Us

Coorg, Karnataka – The Scotland of India in Rain’s Embrace

3/17
Coorg, Karnataka – The Scotland of India in Rain’s Embrace

Coorg or Kodagu gets bathed in emerald during the monsoons. The aroma of coffee fills the air, the Abbey Falls roars to life, and the forests of Nagarhole National Park become denser and greener. For trekkers and coffee lovers, this is the perfect time to explore its rustic trails, waterfalls, and homestays.

Follow Us

Wayanad, Kerala – Waterfalls, Caves, and Rain-Washed Forests

4/17
Wayanad, Kerala – Waterfalls, Caves, and Rain-Washed Forests

Wayanad is a monsoon gem nestled in the Western Ghats. With majestic waterfalls like Meenmutty and Soochipara, the ancient Edakkal Caves, and the tranquil Pookode Lake, it offers a refreshing mix of adventure and peace. The rain amplifies the region’s serenity, making it ideal for nature walks and wildlife spotting.

Follow Us

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu – The Princess of Hills Turns Mystical

5/17
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu – The Princess of Hills Turns Mystical

Kodaikanal, with its cloud-covered valleys, pine forests, and serene lakes, becomes even more magical during the rains. The fog dancing over Coaker’s Walk and Bryant Park, the overflow of Silver Cascade Falls, and the echoing silence of Berijam Lake make for an unforgettable monsoon retreat.

 

Follow Us

Agumbe, Karnataka – Chasing Rain in the Cherrapunji of the South

6/17
Agumbe, Karnataka – Chasing Rain in the Cherrapunji of the South

Agumbe receives heavy rainfall and is known for its biodiversity, especially the elusive King Cobra. It is one of the best monsoon destinations for wildlife photographers and rainforest explorers. Don’t miss the sunset point, Barkana Falls, and a hike through the lush rainforests that glisten with every raindrop.

Follow Us

Alleppey, Kerala – Backwaters in Their Monsoon Glory

7/17
Alleppey, Kerala – Backwaters in Their Monsoon Glory

Known for its enchanting backwaters, Alleppey becomes a tranquil paradise during monsoons. The houseboats cruise gently over rain-kissed waters, the palm-fringed canals overflow with life, and the air is filled with the earthy scent of wet soil. It’s a perfect setting for a slow, romantic getaway.

Follow Us

Chikmagalur, Karnataka – Coffee, Mist, and Endless Green

8/17
Chikmagalur, Karnataka – Coffee, Mist, and Endless Green

Chikmagalur’s lush coffee estates look like velvet carpets under the rain. The monsoon breathes new life into its mountains and waterfalls like Hebbe and Manikyadhara. It’s a dream destination for those seeking quietude, misty hills, and steaming cups of freshly brewed filter coffee.

Follow Us

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu – A Hidden Rain-Kissed Retreat

9/17
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu – A Hidden Rain-Kissed Retreat

Often overlooked in favor of Ooty and Kodaikanal, Yercaud is a charming monsoon escape in the Eastern Ghats. The Yercaud Lake, Pagoda Point, and Killiyur Falls come alive during the rainy season. It’s a less crowded, yet equally beautiful alternative for monsoon travelers looking for solitude.

Follow Us

Varkala, Kerala – Cliff Beaches and Monsoon Moods

10/17
Varkala, Kerala – Cliff Beaches and Monsoon Moods

While many avoid beaches in monsoon, Varkala offers a unique experience with its dramatic cliffs, rain-lashed waves, and tranquil atmosphere. Ayurvedic treatments, yoga retreats, and coastal walks along the cliffs with the Arabian Sea roaring below make it a rejuvenating monsoon destination.

Follow Us

Nelliyampathy, Kerala – Untamed Hills and Monsoon Magic

11/17
Nelliyampathy, Kerala – Untamed Hills and Monsoon Magic

This lesser-known hill station in Palakkad district of Kerala is wrapped in clouds during the monsoon. With winding roads, thick forests, orange plantations, and scenic viewpoints like Seethargundu, Nelliyampathy is perfect for those who want to explore South India’s monsoon off the beaten path.

Follow Us

12/17

South India’s monsoon magic is not just in the landscapes but in the entire experience—the scent of wet soil, the sounds of waterfalls, the warmth of local cuisine, and the joy of cozying up by the window. 

Follow Us

13/17

Each destination listed above has a unique charm during the rainy season, promising not just scenic views but a soulful connection with nature.

Follow Us

14/17

Whether you're planning a quiet retreat, a couple’s escape, or an adventure in the wild, let the rains guide your path to these stunning monsoon destinations in South India.

Follow Us

15/17

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us

16/17

Pic Credits: Freepik

Follow Us

17/17
Follow Us
Monsoon travel South IndiaKerala monsoon destinationshill stations in monsoonbest rainy season places in IndiaSouth Indian nature escapestravel during rainsromantic monsoon placesunexplored South India monsoon spotstravel guide South India rainy seasonmonsoon adventures India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Whatsapp
WhatsApp Image Scam Alert! How Hackers Are Siphoning Off Lakhs Of Rupees From Your Account
camera icon10
title
Yoga For Weight Gain
Struggling To Gain Weight? Try These 8 Yoga Poses To Increase Body Mass And Improve Overall Fitness
camera icon6
title
Top South Indian Actresses Who Got Married Twice
Aditi Rao Hydari to Kavya Madhavan: 5 Popular South Indian Actresses Who Married Twice or More — This 46-Year-Old Beauty Stunned In ‘Sindoor’ Look At Cannes 2025
camera icon7
title
Real life Rapunzel
Meet Smita Srivastava, Woman With Longest Hair In The World, Holds Guinness World Record...Hails From....
camera icon10
title
Hidden India
Explore 8 Lesser-Known Villages In India For A Perfect Peaceful And Serene Getaway
NEWS ON ONE CLICK