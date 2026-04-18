Best yoga asanas to support liver detox and digestion: Bhujangasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, and Apana Mudra

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Yoga Asana: Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation

The practitioner lies flat on the stomach with legs extended and feet together. The palms are positioned near the chest, with the elbows being near the body. When breathing in, they gradually raise the chest upwards, and they apply the force of the back without lifting the lower part of the body. Shoulders are relaxed, the gaze is forward or a little upwards. The breathing remains clear and regular.

Benefits

Bhujangasa strengthens the abdominal organs, such as liver, enhancing blood circulation and activity. It aids in improved digestion as it stimulates the digestive system. The pose also makes the spine stronger, expands the chest and makes one feel less tired. Frequent exercise aids in detoxification and overall energy.

Do’s and Don’ts

The pose must be taken in a delicate manner that does not strain the lower back too much. Elbows should not be bent and shoulders should remain loose. Those who have a serious back pain or a back injury to practice must do so under instructions. Do not over-stretch or push the lift.