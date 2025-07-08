Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2928414https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/beware-and-avoid-think-twice-before-growing-these-8-luck-draining-plants-2928414
NewsPhotos⁠Beware And Avoid: Think Twice Before Growing These 8 Luck-Draining Plants
photoDetails

⁠Beware And Avoid: Think Twice Before Growing These 8 Luck-Draining Plants

Some plants, though beautiful, are believed to bring negative energy and misfortune into homes. “Beware and Avoid: Think Twice Before Growing These 8 Luck-Draining Plants” explores greenery that may disrupt harmony rather than enhance it. From cactus to tamarind, these 8 plants are associated with bad luck, financial troubles, or strained relationships in various cultures. Wisely choose your indoor greens wisely to attract peace, positivity, and prosperity instead of unknowingly inviting negative vibes.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Cactus and Other Thorny Plants (Except Rose)

1/8
Cactus and Other Thorny Plants (Except Rose)

Cactus and Other Thorny Plants (Except Rose)

Cactus and similar thorny plants are believed to bring sharp, negative energy into the home. The thorns symbolize tension, conflict, and stress. These plants can cause frequent arguments, misunderstandings, and financial troubles. They are said to disrupt the harmony of relationships. Some people keep cactus for aesthetic or scientific purposes, but Vastu suggests placing them outside if necessary for protection from harmful external energy, never indoors.

Follow Us

Bonsai Plants

2/8
Bonsai Plants

Bonsai Plants

Although bonsai plants are admired for their miniature beauty, in many cultures, they are associated with restricted growth. They symbolize stagnation, struggle, and lack of progress in career, health, and personal life. The belief is that they limit the flow of positive energy and wealth. If you like bonsai, it’s best to keep them outside in the garden, not inside the home.

Follow Us

Cotton Plant or Silk Cotton Tree (Kapok)

3/8
Cotton Plant or Silk Cotton Tree (Kapok)

Cotton Plant or Silk Cotton Tree (Kapok)

The reason for Bad Luck is that plants like cotton or silk cotton are associated with poverty and financial troubles in many traditional beliefs. They are said to absorb wealth and prosperity from the home, inviting monetary losses and hardships. Such plants are often considered inauspicious for home décor.

Follow Us

Tamarind Tree (Imli)

4/8
Tamarind Tree (Imli)

Tamarind Tree (Imli)

The reason for Bad Luck is that the tamarind tree is believed to attract spirits and negative energy. Keeping a tamarind tree close to the house may cause illness, misfortunes, and family discord. Many believe that the spiritual vibrations around this tree can lead to disturbance in mental peace.

Follow Us

Dead or Dried Plants & Flowers

5/8
Dead or Dried Plants & Flowers

Dead or Dried Plants & Flowers

The reason for Bad Luck is that dead plants symbolize decay, stagnation, and endings. They block the energy flow in the home, leading to delays in work, poor health, and emotional instability. Always remove dried leaves or flowers immediately and avoid keeping artificial dry flowers as well.

Follow Us

Mehendi Plant (Henna)

6/8
Mehendi Plant (Henna)

Mehendi Plant (Henna)

The reason for Bad Luck is that, though mehendi is traditionally used for adornment, some believe the plant has strong spiritual vibrations that may not suit home settings. Superstitions suggest it may invite paranormal activities or bad omens, especially if grown near the main door or inside. This belief varies; some cultures revere the plant, but many suggest avoiding it indoors.

Follow Us

Thorny Palm Trees (e.g., Date Palm)

7/8
Thorny Palm Trees (e.g., Date Palm)

Thorny Palm Trees (e.g., Date Palm)

The reason for bad luck is that the thorny palms and similar spiky plants are believed to produce restless energy and create obstacles. These can cause quarrels, difficulties in relationships, and legal issues. If you like palms, opt for non-thorny varieties indoors.

Follow Us

Creepers and Climbing Vines Indoors (Money Plant is an Exception)

8/8
Creepers and Climbing Vines Indoors (Money Plant is an Exception)

Creepers and Climbing Vines Indoors (Money Plant is an Exception)

The reason for Bad Luck is that the creepers growing inside or along the boundary walls are believed to cause entanglement in life. They can symbolize complicated personal issues, financial entrapment, and unstable growth. The exception is that money plants (Pothos) are usually considered lucky if kept indoors properly, but other climbers should be avoided indoors.

Follow Us
luck-draining plantsunlucky plantsplants to avoidbad luck plantsNegative Energy Plantsvastu tipsFeng shui plantsindoor plants to avoidcactus bad lucktamarind plant mythplants that bring misfortunehome decor mistakesenergy-draining plantsunlucky greeneryplants and superstitionsplants that affect luckLifestyleLuckPlantsHealthhomehouseCARE
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Sourav Ganguly Nagma affair
Did Sourav Ganguly Cheat On Dona? Inside His Alleged Extra-Marital Affair With Actress Nagma
camera icon19
title
Sourav Ganguly net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look At Dada’s ₹700 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, And Iconic Career
camera icon20
title
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly
On Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock
camera icon20
title
Devon Conway
Happy Birthday Devon Conway: Inside His Love Story And Wedding With Wife Kim Conway
camera icon11
title
Latest OTT and Theatrical Releases
Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): 10 Fresh Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK