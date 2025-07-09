Beyond Litti Chokha: 7 Lesser Known Bihari Dishes You Must Try

2 / 7

Dal Pitha (Bihari-Style Dumplings)

Its origin is the Mithilanchal & Magadh region, and the taste is mildly spicy, comforting. Think of it as Bihar’s answer to momos or modaks! Rice flour dumplings are stuffed with spicy lentil filling (chana dal or urad dal with garlic, ginger, and spices), then steamed or lightly fried. This is typically served with chutney or curry; it’s a healthy yet filling traditional snack.