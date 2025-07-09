Advertisement
Beyond Litti Chokha: 7 Lesser Known Bihari Dishes You Must Try

Bihar’s culinary richness extends far beyond the popular Litti Chokha. These 7 lesser-known Bihari dishes showcase the state's diverse and flavorful offerings. From the tangy Kadhi Bari to the festive Thekua, these 7 traditional recipes reflect Bihar’s cultural depth. Dishes like Khaja, Chana Ghugni, and Pittha offer a delicious glimpse into regional delicacies often overlooked. These are perfect for food enthusiasts; these 7 gems highlight Bihar’s unique flavors and deserve a spot on every Indian food lover’s plate.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Champaran Meat (Ahuna Mutton)

Its origin is Champaran district, and the taste is smoky, rich, and spicy. This slow-cooked mutton dish is a crown jewel of Bihar’s non-vegetarian cuisine. Marinated mutton is slow-cooked in a sealed earthen pot (handi) with mustard oil, garlic, onions, and whole spices over a wood fire. The unique “smoke-seal” method infuses earthy, intense flavors. A true Bihari feast.

Dal Pitha (Bihari-Style Dumplings)

Its origin is the Mithilanchal & Magadh region, and the taste is mildly spicy, comforting. Think of it as Bihar’s answer to momos or modaks! Rice flour dumplings are stuffed with spicy lentil filling (chana dal or urad dal with garlic, ginger, and spices), then steamed or lightly fried. This is typically served with chutney or curry; it’s a healthy yet filling traditional snack.

Khajur (Sweet, Crunchy Fritter)

Its origin is Bhojpur & surrounding regions, and the taste is sweet, crispy. Khajur, also called Khajuria or Anarsa in some parts, is a festive sweet made from wheat flour, jaggery, and fennel seeds, shaped like small doughnuts and deep-fried to golden perfection. You’ll find them during weddings and fairs, served with tea.

Kachri (Traditional Tawa Snack)

Its origin is rural Bihar, and the taste is tangy, spicy, and savory. Kachri is a tangy snack made from leftover rice or flattened rice (poha), mixed with mustard oil, onions, green chilies, lemon juice, and local spices, then lightly roasted on a tawa (griddle). It’s simple but bursting with rustic, sour-spicy notes— a common monsoon favorite in villages.

Sattu Paratha (The Protein-Packed Flatbread)

Its origin is across Bihar, and the taste is earthy, nutty, and mildly spiced. This humble flatbread is stuffed with roasted gram flour (sattu), mixed with onions, garlic, pickle masala, green chilies, mustard oil, and ajwain. It’s healthy, protein-rich, and keeps you energized all day, especially popular among farmers and laborers. It is best enjoyed with achar (pickle) and curd.

Malpua (Festive Sweet Pancake)

Its origin is the Mithila & Magadh region, and taste is Syrupy, soft, decadent. Malpua is a traditional dessert made during Holi and weddings. Made with flour, milk, mashed bananas, and sugar, these mini-pancakes are fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup. It’s rich and indulgent with hints of fennel and cardamom, often paired with rabri.

Laung-Latika (Stuffed Pastry Dessert)

Its origin is the Mithila & Patna region, and the taste is sweet, flaky, and aromatic. It is a rare dessert nowadays. Laung-Latika is a pastry stuffed with a mix of khoya, coconut, dry fruits, and cardamom, sealed with a clove (laung) on top, deep-fried till golden, and dipped in sugar syrup. It’s crisp outside, soft inside, and it is perfect for festivals like Diwali.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK