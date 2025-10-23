Bhai Dooj 2025: 5 Easy And Delicious Last-Minute Recipes To Surprise Your Brother Or Sister
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025 by treating your sibling to something homemade and heartfelt! These 5 simple yet delicious last-minute recipes are perfect to whip up in minutes and spread smiles. Show your love through taste this festive season with these delightful Bhai Dooj treats!
Bhai Dooj, the beautiful festival celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, falls just after Diwali. On this special day, sisters prepare delectable dishes and sweets to pamper their brothers, while brothers shower them with love and gifts.
If you’re short on time but still want to create something special, here are five easy and delicious last-minute recipes to surprise your sibling this Bhai Dooj 2025.
Coconut Ladoo
Ingredients:
2 cups desiccated coconut
1 cup condensed milk
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Mix coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom powder in a pan.
Cook on low flame for 3–4 minutes until slightly thick.
Let it cool, then shape into small laddoos and roll them in coconut powder.
Ready in: 10 minutes!
Tip: Add chopped dry fruits or a drizzle of chocolate syrup for a modern twist.
Chocolate Barfi
Ingredients:
1 cup milk powder
½ cup sugar
¼ cup cocoa powder
2 tbsp ghee
Method:
Heat ghee in a pan, add milk powder, cocoa, and sugar.
Mix well and cook till the mixture thickens.
Pour onto a greased tray, flatten, and cut into pieces once cooled.
Ready in: 15 minutes
Tip: Garnish with silver vark or nuts for a festive touch.
Mango Shrikhand
Ingredients:
2 cups hung curd
½ cup mango pulp
3 tbsp sugar
A pinch of saffron and cardamom
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl until smooth.
Chill for 30 minutes before serving.
Ready in: 5 minutes (excluding chilling time)
Tip: Serve with pooris or as a dessert after lunch.
Masala Macaroni with Indian Twist
Ingredients:
1 cup boiled macaroni
1 onion, 1 tomato, 1 capsicum (finely chopped)
1 tsp red chili powder, ½ tsp turmeric, salt to taste
Method:
Heat oil, sauté onion till golden.
Add tomatoes, spices, and capsicum; cook until soft.
Mix in boiled macaroni and toss well.
Ready in: 12 minutes
Tip: Add cheese or paneer cubes to make it even more indulgent.
No-Bake Biscuit Cake
Ingredients:
2 packets of chocolate biscuits
1 cup milk
2 tbsp cocoa powder
½ tsp baking powder
Method:
Crush biscuits into a fine powder.
Mix with milk, cocoa, and baking powder.
Pour into a greased bowl and microwave for 4–5 minutes.
Ready in: Under 10 minutes
Tip: Add a chocolate glaze or dry fruits on top for an irresistible treat!
You don’t need elaborate ingredients or hours in the kitchen to show love — these quick and tasty recipes are perfect to make your sibling smile. Whether it’s a sweet coconut ladoo or a comforting bowl of masala macaroni, these last-minute Bhai Dooj treats will surely make your bond even sweeter!
