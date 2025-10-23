Bhai Dooj 2025: 5 Easy And Delicious Last-Minute Recipes To Surprise Your Brother Or Sister

1 / 7

Bhai Dooj, the beautiful festival celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, falls just after Diwali. On this special day, sisters prepare delectable dishes and sweets to pamper their brothers, while brothers shower them with love and gifts.

If you’re short on time but still want to create something special, here are five easy and delicious last-minute recipes to surprise your sibling this Bhai Dooj 2025.