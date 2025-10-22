Advertisement
NewsPhotos Bhai Dooj 2025: 9 Trending Gift Ideas That Your Brother Or Sister Will Truly Adore This Festival
Bhai Dooj 2025: 9 Trending Gift Ideas That Your Brother Or Sister Will Truly Adore This Festival

Bhai Dooj Gift Ideas:  It is the perfect occasion to celebrate the special bond between siblings with thoughtful gifts. Whether you choose something creative, practical, or stylish, the key is to make the gesture meaningful. Explore these 9 trending presents to make this Bhai Dooj an unforgettable celebration.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Bhai Dooj 2025

1/12
Bhai Dooj 2025

Bhai Dooj is a special occasion that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. Along with performing rituals and sharing sweets, exchanging thoughtful gifts is a heartwarming way to show love and appreciation.

If you’re wondering what to gift your sibling this year, we’ve compiled the top 9 trending gift ideas for Bhai Dooj 2025 that are sure to make them smile.

Personalised Jewellery

2/12
Personalised Jewellery

A piece of jewellery engraved with your sibling’s initials, name, or a meaningful date can be a cherished keepsake. From bracelets to pendants, personalised jewellery is trendy and adds a personal touch that shows you care.

Handmade Cards

3/12
Handmade Cards

Nothing beats the charm of a handmade card. Express your heartfelt emotions with a creative design, doodles, or a handwritten message. It’s a simple yet meaningful way to let your sibling know how much they mean to you.

Chocolates or Sweets

4/12
Chocolates or Sweets

Indulge your sibling’s sweet tooth with gourmet chocolates, artisan candies, or traditional Indian sweets. Pair them with a decorative box or a small bouquet to make it extra special.

Skincare or Bath Products

5/12
Skincare or Bath Products

Pamper your sibling with luxurious skincare kits, bath bombs, scented candles, or essential oils. These self-care gifts are thoughtful and encourage relaxation, making them perfect for Bhai Dooj gifting.

Books

6/12
Books

For siblings who love to read, gifting a bestseller, motivational book, or a collection from their favourite author can be both personal and inspiring. You can also add a handwritten note on the first page to make it memorable.

Plants

7/12
Plants

Indoor plants or bonsai trees are trending gifts that bring positivity, freshness, and longevity. Choose easy-to-maintain plants like succulents, aloe vera, or lucky bamboo that symbolize growth and prosperity.

Customised Mugs or Tumblers

8/12
Customised Mugs or Tumblers

A customised mug or tumbler featuring their name, photo, or a quirky quote can be both practical and fun. This gift is perfect for siblings who enjoy coffee, tea, or staying hydrated in style.

DIY Gifts

9/12
DIY Gifts

Get creative and make something from scratch! Whether it’s a photo collage, a scrapbook of memories, or a handmade candle, DIY gifts are highly personal and show the effort you’ve put into making your sibling feel loved.

Fashion Accessories & Hobby Supplies

10/12
Fashion Accessories & Hobby Supplies

Fashion Accessories: Scarves, belts, wallets, sunglasses, or watches are stylish options that your sibling can flaunt.

Hobby Supplies: Support their hobbies by gifting art supplies, musical instruments, sports gear, or crafting kits. These gifts show that you acknowledge and encourage their passions.

Tech Accessories

11/12
Tech Accessories

For tech-savvy siblings, gadgets or accessories like wireless earbuds, portable chargers, smartwatches, or phone cases are practical and trendy. Combine functionality with style for a gift they’ll use daily.

12/12

Bhai Dooj is more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of love, protection, and the special bond you share with your sibling. Choosing a gift that resonates with their personality or interests will make this Bhai Dooj 2025 even more memorable. Whether it’s something personalised, creative, or tech-savvy, the thought and effort you put into your gift will truly be cherished.

