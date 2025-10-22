Advertisement
Bhai Dooj 2025: From Candid Ritual Moments To Outdoor Hour Clicks – 8 Ideas To Capture Aesthetic Photos With Your Brother

Bhai Dooj 2025: Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2025 by capturing memorable moments with your brother through aesthetic and creative photos. Make your Bhai Dooj album while cherishing sibling love. Try these tips to click perfect festive pictures and create lasting memories.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Bhai Dooj 2025

Bhai Dooj 2025

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhai Phonta, is a festival that beautifully celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a perfect occasion not just to perform rituals but also to capture memories that will last forever.

This year, as you celebrate Bhai Dooj on October 23, 2025, try these 8 aesthetic photo ideas with your brother to make your festive album shine on Instagram and beyond!

Traditional Outfit Vibes

Traditional Outfit Vibes

Nothing beats the charm of traditional attire. Dress up in ethnic wear—saree, lehenga, or kurta set—and coordinate colours with your brother. Click pictures in front of festive decorations or diyas for a warm, traditional glow.

Candid Ritual Moment

Candid Ritual Moment

Capture the exact moment when you apply the Bhai Dooj tika on your brother’s forehead. These candid shots filled with emotion and laughter look authentic and timeless.

Floral Backdrop Magic

Floral Backdrop Magic

Create a floral setup using marigold, roses, or colorful curtains. Pose together in front of the backdrop, smiling or sharing sweets. This gives your pictures a fresh and elegant festive look.

Diyas and Lights Aesthetic

Diyas and Lights Aesthetic

Use dim lighting and surround yourselves with diyas or fairy lights. The soft glow will make your photos dreamy and perfect for evening captures.

Sweet Sharing Moment

Sweet Sharing Moment

Click pictures while feeding your brother sweets like laddoos or barfi. These natural, heartwarming moments highlight the emotional side of the festival.

Sitting Pose with Thali

Sitting Pose with Thali

Hold your Bhai Dooj thali decorated with roli, rice, diya, and sweets. Sit side by side and capture a wide-angle shot that focuses on both your smiles and the festive setting.

Laugh and Recreate Childhood Photos

Laugh and Recreate Childhood Photos

Recreate an old childhood picture with your brother—same pose, same vibe, but in your grown-up versions! It adds a nostalgic and fun touch to your celebration.

Outdoor Golden Hour Click

Outdoor Golden Hour Click

If you prefer natural light, step outside during golden hour (around 4:30–5:30 PM). The sunlight will give your photos a magical, glowing effect, making every frame look Instagram-worthy.

Bonus Tip: Add Aesthetic Filters

Once you’ve clicked your pictures, use warm or vintage filters to enhance the festive vibe. Apps like Lightroom, VSCO, or Snapseed can help you achieve that perfect aesthetic look.

Bhai Dooj isn’t just about rituals—it’s about celebrating the everlasting love, laughter, and memories between siblings. So, this Bhai Dooj 2025, make sure you take time to capture these moments beautifully and let your bond shine through every photo.

