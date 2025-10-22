Bhai Dooj 2025: From Floral To Minimal – 6 Simple And Easy Last-Minute Mehendi Designs You Can Try At Home For A Festive Look

1 / 9

Bhai Dooj is a special festival celebrating the love between brothers and sisters, and like other festive occasions, it’s a perfect time to adorn your hands with beautiful mehndi designs. If you’re pressed for time this year, don’t worry — you can still create stunning patterns at home.

From floral motifs to minimalistic designs, here’s a guide to easy last-minute mehndi ideas for Bhai Dooj 2025.