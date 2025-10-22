Bhai Dooj 2025: Stunning Trendy Mehndi Designs To Try This Festive Season

5 / 7

Bhai Dooj isn’t just about sisters applying mehndi, brothers can join in the fun too! A small, symbolic mehndi design on the palm or wrist is becoming a sweet way for brothers to be part of the celebration. Simple patterns like a tilak-style motif, the Om symbol, or even a sibling-inspired design can make the moment more personal. It’s a beautiful way to express the mutual love, protection, and blessings that define Bhai Dooj.