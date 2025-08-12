Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945031https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/bored-of-the-same-old-malls-try-these-7-exciting-and-budget-friendly-sunday-evening-ideas-in-mumbai-2945031
NewsPhotosBored Of The Same Old Malls? Try These 7 Exciting And Budget-Friendly Sunday Evening Ideas In Mumbai
photoDetails

Bored Of The Same Old Malls? Try These 7 Exciting And Budget-Friendly Sunday Evening Ideas In Mumbai

Tired of spending your Sundays at the same old malls? Mumbai offers plenty of exciting and affordable evening activities that are perfect for unwinding without breaking the bank. From sunset walks and street food trails to cultural performances and flea markets, there’s something for everyone. Discover 7 unique and budget-friendly Sunday evening ideas to make your weekends unforgettable.

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

If your Sunday evenings in Mumbai usually involve a trip to the mall, it’s time to switch things up! The city offers a treasure trove of unique and budget-friendly experiences that go beyond shopping and cinema. From peaceful seaside strolls to lively cultural events, here are seven refreshing ways to make your Sunday evenings exciting without spending a fortune.

Follow Us

Sunset Walk at Marine Drive

2/9
Sunset Walk at Marine Drive

Few things in Mumbai can match the charm of Marine Drive during sunset. The golden rays reflecting off the Arabian Sea create a calming atmosphere that instantly lifts your mood. You can enjoy a quiet stroll, click pictures, or simply sit on the promenade and watch the waves crash against the rocks—all for free.

Follow Us

Street Food Adventure at Juhu Beach

3/9
Street Food Adventure at Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach is a foodie’s paradise in the evenings. From pani puri and pav bhaji to ice gola, the street food here is mouth-watering and easy on the pocket. Pair your snack run with a breezy walk along the shore for the perfect Mumbai experience.

Follow Us

Live Music at Cafes

4/9
Live Music at Cafes

Some cafes host live acoustic or jazz performances on weekends. You can sip on a coffee or iced tea while enjoying soulful music without burning a hole in your pocket. It’s a cozy way to end the week.

Follow Us

Ferry Ride to Gateway of India

5/9
Ferry Ride to Gateway of India

If you’re in the mood for something different, hop on a budget-friendly ferry ride from Gateway of India in the evening. The gentle sea breeze, historic view of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and twinkling city lights make it a magical experience.

Follow Us

Street Art Trail at Bandra

6/9
Street Art Trail at Bandra

Bandra’s streets are dotted with colourful murals and graffiti that turn the area into an open-air art gallery. Take an evening walk to explore these vibrant walls, and you’ll not only get Instagram-worthy shots but also discover the creativity that thrives in Mumbai.

Follow Us

Cultural Evening Theatre

7/9
Cultural Evening Theatre

If you’re into art and culture, check out evening performances at the National Centre for the Performing Arts or Theatre. They often have budget-friendly tickets for plays, music concerts, or dance performances, making it a perfect Sunday treat for art lovers.

Follow Us

Night Bazaar at Crawford Market

8/9
Night Bazaar at Crawford Market

Spend your evening exploring the bustling lanes of Crawford Market, where you can shop for trinkets, handicrafts, and quirky home décor at bargain prices. The night-time vibe here is electric, and even window shopping feels like an adventure.

Follow Us

9/9

Mumbai has endless opportunities for unique and affordable Sunday evenings—you just need to step out of your mall routine and explore. Whether it’s the peaceful sound of waves, the taste of street food, or the joy of discovering local art, each experience will leave you refreshed and ready for the week ahead.

Follow Us
Mumbai Sunday evening plansbudget-friendly activities MumbaiThings to do in MumbaiSunday fun in MumbaiMumbai evening ideasaffordable weekend plans Mumbaiunique experiences in Mumbainightlife in Mumbaistreet food mumbaiMumbai cultural events
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli In India's ODI Team After His Retirement: Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Sick Of High Fuel Prices? Check 5 SUVs With 20+ Kmpl Mileage Under Rs 8 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Players Who Deserve A Place In India's Asia Cup Squad After Superb IPL 2025 Season: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Beyond Borders: Your Train Ticket From India Can Now Lead To Another Country
camera icon7
title
New Income Tax Bill
Tax Code Overhaul: Key Changes In The New Income Tax Bill 2025 Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK