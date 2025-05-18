2 / 12

One of the most profound acts during Budhwa Mangal is the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a 40-verse hymn composed by the saint Tulsidas. The Hanuman Chalisa glorifies the virtues, strength, and loyalty of Lord Hanuman, and is often recited by devotees seeking protection from negative influences. During Budhwa Mangal, many choose to chant this sacred text 108 times, which is considered to be a highly powerful spiritual sadhana. Others may opt for 11, 21, or 51 repetitions based on time and capacity, yet each version is considered beneficial. The Chalisa itself promises relief to those who recite it with full faith.