Budhwa Mangal 2025: 5 Powerful Rituals To Seek Lord Hanuman's Divine Blessings On Bada Mangal
Discover five sacred rituals to perform during the Budhwa Mangal period to invoke Lord Hanuman’s grace, strength, and protection.
Understanding the Significance of Budhwa Mangal
Budhwa Mangal, also known as Bada Mangal, is a revered occasion falling on Tuesdays in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which corresponds to May-June in the Gregorian calendar. While some traditions observe only the first Tuesday of this month, others regard every Tuesday of Jyeshtha as sacred. Dedicated solely to the veneration of Lord Hanuman, this auspicious period sees devotees deeply engaged in spiritual acts, temple visits, and offerings. It is believed that during Budhwa Mangal, divine energy is more accessible, especially for those invoking Hanuman ji with pure devotion.
Chanting Hanuman Chalisa 108 Times for Protection
One of the most profound acts during Budhwa Mangal is the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a 40-verse hymn composed by the saint Tulsidas. The Hanuman Chalisa glorifies the virtues, strength, and loyalty of Lord Hanuman, and is often recited by devotees seeking protection from negative influences. During Budhwa Mangal, many choose to chant this sacred text 108 times, which is considered to be a highly powerful spiritual sadhana. Others may opt for 11, 21, or 51 repetitions based on time and capacity, yet each version is considered beneficial. The Chalisa itself promises relief to those who recite it with full faith.
Offering Boondi Laddu – A Sweet Token of Devotion
Boondi laddu is considered a favourite prasad of Lord Hanuman and holds a special place in Hanuman worship. On Budhwa Mangal, devotees prepare or purchase fresh Boondi laddu to offer at temples or their home shrines. The ritual typically involves first placing a portion of the prasad near the deity’s idol or image, symbolising a divine offering, before distributing it among family members and devotees. Whether done in a grand temple or a humble home, this act of devotion is said to attract the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is believed to be especially pleased with sweet and sincere offerings.
Symbolic Offerings of Gud, Chana, and Kumkum
A traditional triad of offerings—jaggery (gud), roasted gram (chana), and kumkum—is also associated with Budhwa Mangal. These items each carry spiritual symbolism. Gud represents the sweetness and purity of one’s devotion, mirroring Hanuman’s love for Lord Ram. Chana symbolises physical strength and energy, reflecting Hanuman’s unmatched might. Kumkum, a red powder, is offered to seek longevity and power, and to express reverence. These items are usually presented at Hanuman temples or placed near the deity during home pujas, forming a sacred bond between devotee and divine.
Hosting a Langar or Bhandara – Feeding as a Sacred Seva
One of the most meritorious acts performed during Budhwa Mangal is organising a Langar or Bhandara—community meals offered free of charge. This charitable act reflects the spirit of selfless service (seva) that Lord Hanuman himself embodied. Devotees organise these feasts outside temples, in public spaces, or near their homes, often involving neighbours and friends in both preparation and distribution. Whether it’s feeding the poor or serving prasad to all visitors, this act of compassion is considered immensely rewarding, attracting not just divine blessings but also community goodwill.
Reciting the Sundarkand – A Glimpse into Hanuman’s Glory
The Sundarkand, a revered section of the Ramayana, narrates the heroic exploits of Lord Hanuman during his journey to Lanka. Chanting this scripture during Budhwa Mangal is highly encouraged, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, both days traditionally associated with Hanuman. Devotees either recite it individually or participate in group readings. The Sundarkand not only recounts Hanuman’s feats but also infuses the reader with courage, devotion, and resilience. It’s believed that regular recitation can remove obstacles and fill one's life with divine grace.
Visiting Hanuman Temples for Direct Blessings
A common practice during Budhwa Mangal is to visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. From local shrines to historic and grand temples such as Sankat Mochan in Varanasi or Salasar Balaji in Rajasthan, devotees throng these spiritual sites with flowers, coconuts, incense, and sweets. The act of darshan—viewing the deity—combined with collective chanting and aarti (ceremonial worship) creates an intense devotional atmosphere. Some devotees even undertake pilgrimages to famed Hanuman temples during this period, believing that the spiritual merit gained is multiplied on Budhwa Mangal.
Fasting and Spiritual Discipline for Inner Strength
Fasting is another revered practice observed by many during Budhwa Mangal. While some devotees undertake a full fast, others consume only fruits and milk, avoiding salt and grains. The fast is usually broken after sunset following a visit to the temple or completion of prayers. Fasting is believed to strengthen one’s spiritual resolve and draw the devotee closer to Hanuman ji, who is revered not just for his strength but for his unwavering control over desires and emotions. Combined with chanting and charity, fasting amplifies the spiritual benefits of Budhwa Mangal.
Encouraging Children and Youth to Participate
Many families take this opportunity to involve the younger generation in rituals and teachings about Lord Hanuman. Children are encouraged to participate in Hanuman Chalisa recitations, help with prasad preparation, or even read simple stories from the Ramayana. These early impressions build spiritual grounding and impart moral values such as courage, loyalty, and humility—qualities that Lord Hanuman epitomises. Budhwa Mangal, therefore, serves as not just a religious occasion, but also a cultural and educational moment for Indian households.
Embrace Budhwa Mangal with Faith and Devotion
Budhwa Mangal is more than a festival—it is a period of intensified devotion, self-purification, and spiritual elevation. Whether through chanting, fasting, feeding others, or making symbolic offerings, each act performed with faith contributes to a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. As the protector, healer, and remover of all obstacles, Hanuman ji showers his blessings generously upon those who honour him during this sacred time. Embrace the traditions of Budhwa Mangal wholeheartedly and allow his divine strength to guide your life with courage and peace.
