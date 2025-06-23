Advertisement
Can A Book Teach You To Be Your Own Best Friend? These 7 Books Can Help You Get There

From embracing your imperfections to healing emotional wounds, these seven books from different authors offer practical wisdom and emotional comfort to help you build a loving relationship with yourself first. Whether you're seeking self-compassion, empowerment, or inner peace, each novel gently guides you toward becoming your strongest, kindest, and most reliable friend. 
Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
1. The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown:

1. The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown:

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown: A bestselling book of this author that encourages you to let go of who you think you're supposed to be and embrace who you truly are with confidence. In this novel with honesty and warmth, Brené Brown teaches you how to live wholeheartedly, cultivating courage, compassion, and connection with yourself first and then with people around you.

 

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle:

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle:

Untamed by Glennon Doyle:  Though a novel that includes raw personal stories and powerful insights. The author inspires readers to stop being people pleasers and always trust your inner voice.This book is a celebration of self-trust, reminding you that your wild and authentic self is the best friend you’ll ever have.

 

3. Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach:

3. Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach:

 This book is a combination of Buddhist wisdom with psychological insight. And this book explores how embracing yourself fully even with your flaws and fears can free you from inner struggle.The author Tara Brach gently guides you to love yourself with the same kindness you would  offer a dear friend.

 

4. You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay:

4. You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay:

 This book is a self-help world that teaches your thoughts to shape with experiences. And also teaches that self-love is at the root of healing. The author with affirmations and spiritual guidance to become your own healer and cheerleader.  

5. How to Be Your Own Best Friend by Mildred Newman and Bernard Berkowitz:

5. How to Be Your Own Best Friend by Mildred Newman and Bernard Berkowitz:

How to Be Your Own Best Friend by Mildred Newman and Bernard Berkowitz: This little book gives you advice on how to stop sabotaging yourself and start showing up your own ally. It's simple, direct and timeless. It’s a perfect companion for anyone trying to build a kinder, stronger relationship with themselves after treating themselves in a wrong way.

 

6. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed:

6. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed:

Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed: This book is a collection of columns from Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice column. It’s a compassionate voice in the dark. And this book reminds you that no matter what and how much life gets messy, you are worth every kindness and that too specially from yourself.  

7. What Happened to You? by Dr. Bruce Perry & Oprah Winfrey:

7. What Happened to You? by Dr. Bruce Perry & Oprah Winfrey:

What Happened to You? by Dr. Bruce Perry & Oprah Winfrey: If you read what happened to you? It encourages the more compassionate question that is “What happened to you rather than “What’s wrong with you.”. This book offers a trauma informed approach to self understanding and paving the way to self compassion, healing and deeper self respect.

 

