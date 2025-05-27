Advertisement
Can Lizards Bite And Are They Poisonous? Everything You Need to Know About Home Lizards

Can Lizards Bite And Are They Poisonous? Find out in this compilation about home lizards and their bites

Updated:May 27, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
All You Need To Know About Home Lizards

All You Need To Know About Home Lizards

Some are exceptionally paranoid about these squamate reptiles commonly found in homes and other living habitats. But do home lizards bite and is it poisonous? Well, yes, they can bite, but house lizards, also known as geckos, are not poisonous and pose little to no danger to humans. 

Are Lizard Bites Poisonous?

Are Lizard Bites Poisonous?

Lizards have jaws and teeth, and they will bite if they feel threatened or trapped. Lizards make use of their senses of sight, touch, olfaction and hearing like other vertebrates. Lizards lack external ears, having instead a circular opening in which the tympanic membrane (eardrum) can be seen. Many species rely on hearing for early warning of predators, and flee at the slightest sound.

Lizards Size And Range

Lizards Size And Range

Lizards range in size from chameleons and geckos a few centimeters long to the 3-meter-long Komodo dragon. Most lizards are quadrupedal, running with a strong side-to-side motion. 

Are Home Lizards Poisonous?

Are Home Lizards Poisonous?

No, common house lizards are not poisonous: They do not have venom glands. 

Not all lizards are harmless: Some species of lizards, like the gila monster, are poisonous, but house lizards are not. 

Risk of infection: While not poisonous, reptiles can carry bacteria like Salmonella, so it's important to wash your hands after handling them. 

Symptoms of Lizard Poisoning

Symptoms of Lizard Poisoning

According to America’s National Institute of Health organisation, house lizards are neither poisonous nor do they pose any kind of danger but their bites cause a rash. It is enough to use first aid in case of a bite.

Reportedly, the symptoms include localized pain, swelling, and redness (allergic reaction). 

Male And Female Lizards

Male And Female Lizards

Males establish and maintain territories that contain resources that attract females and which they defend from other males, as per Wikipedia information.

Home Lizards Body Temperature

Home Lizards Body Temperature

As ectotherms, lizards have a limited ability to regulate their body temperature, and must seek out and bask in sunlight to gain enough heat to become fully active.

Do Lizards Sleep?

Do Lizards Sleep?

The majority of lizard species are active during the day, though some are active at night, notably geckos. 

