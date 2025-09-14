Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959940https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/can-you-imagine-life-on-earth-without-moon-check-7-shocking-reasons-of-earths-silent-guardian-2959940
NewsPhotosCan You Imagine Life On Earth Without Moon- Check 7 Shocking Facts Of Earth's 'Silent Guardian'
photoDetails

Can You Imagine Life On Earth Without Moon- Check 7 Shocking Facts Of Earth's 'Silent Guardian'

The Moon is far more than a glowing light in the night sky, it is like Earth’s silent guardian. Scientists say our planet couldn’t survive without it, as the Moon stabilises Earth’s tilt, controls tides, shapes climate, and even influences the evolution of life. Without the Moon, Earth would be chaotic, unstable, and potentially uninhabitable.

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Stability of Earth’s Tilt

1/7
Stability of Earth’s Tilt

The Moon helps the Earth’s axial tilt steady. Without it, Earth’s tilt could swing chaotically between 0° and 85°, leading to extreme climate shifts, from ice ages to scorching heat.

Follow Us

Control of Day Length

2/7
Earth without moon

The Moon gradually slows Earth’s rotation, lengthening our days over millions of years. Without it, Earth’s spin would be faster, days shorter, and life cycles drastically different, disrupting ecosystems and evolution.

Follow Us

Ocean Tides Would Disappear

3/7
Earth without moon

Without the Moon’s gravity, ocean tides would vanish, disrupting marine life, coastal ecosystems, and nutrient cycles essential for Earth’s biodiversity.

Follow Us

Loss of Planetary Shielding

4/7
Earth without moon

The Moon’s gravitational pull helps stir Earth’s core, sustaining its magnetic field; without it, harmful solar radiation would increase.

 

Follow Us

Evolution of Life Would Be Different

5/7
Earth without moon

Tidal forces from the Moon created intertidal zones, crucial for life’s transition from sea to land; without it, evolution on Earth might have followed a different path.

Follow Us

Extreme Weather and Chaos

6/7
Earth without moon

Without the Moon stabilising Earth’s tilt, extreme seasonal changes would occur, causing prolonged darkness, intense heat, mega-storms, and unpredictable, chaotic weather patterns.  

Follow Us

Impact on Human Civilisation

7/7
Earth without moon

The Moon guided early human activities, helping with calendars, agriculture, and navigation; without it, civilisation’s development and timekeeping would be disrupted. (Image credit: freepik)

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us
Earth Without MoonEarth’s silent guardianLunar StabilityWeather controlMoon and Life Evolution
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Movies
List Of 7 Movies Not For Low IQ People
camera icon8
title
Unite The Kingdom
Meet The Master Mind Behind Massive Anti-Immigration Protest In UK: From Hooliganism To Far-Right Leadership; His Real Name Is Not Tommy Robinson, Know Who He Is…
camera icon8
title
Ind vs Pak
Why India Boycotted The 1986 Asia Cup; And It Wasn’t Because Of Pakistan - Here’s Why
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 15- 21: Love Life Takes A New And Exciting Turn, Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 15- 21: Replace One Heavy Meal With A Salad Bowl To Stay Light, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK