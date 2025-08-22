Can't Resist The Rains? THESE 10 Monsoon Getaways In India You'll Fall Madly In Love With
Monsoon in India brings out the country’s most magical landscapes, perfect for a refreshing escape. From lush hills to misty valleys, these 10 monsoon getaways promise breathtaking views and romantic vibes. Whether you love adventure or peace, each destination has its charm. Fall in love with the rains all over again with these must-visit spots.
Monsoon in India transforms the landscape into a lush green paradise, making it the perfect time to plan a refreshing getaway. From misty hills to serene backwaters, the rains add a magical charm to several destinations.
Here are 10 monsoon getaways in India where you can truly fall in love with the rains.
Munnar, Kerala
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar comes alive during the monsoon with rolling tea plantations, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls. The rain enhances its natural beauty, offering travelers a tranquil escape from city life.
Coorg, Karnataka
Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is a monsoon paradise. With lush coffee plantations, fog-covered hills, and gushing streams, the destination is perfect for nature walks, trekking, and enjoying hot coffee while it rains.
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Lonavala is one of the most popular monsoon getaways near Mumbai and Pune. The Sahyadri hills, covered in greenery, along with attractions like Bhushi Dam and Tiger’s Leap, make it a must-visit spot during rains.
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Famous as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji is breathtaking in the monsoon season. The rain-fed waterfalls, living root bridges, and panoramic views create an enchanting experience like no other.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
While Rajasthan is mostly known for its deserts, Udaipur becomes especially romantic during monsoon. The lakes fill up, the Aravalli hills turn green, and boat rides on Lake Pichola offer an unforgettable experience.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Called the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is wrapped in mist and lush greenery during rains. Waterfalls like Elephant Falls and the serene Umiam Lake look stunning, making it a dreamy getaway.
Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan, gets a refreshing makeover in monsoon. The Nakki Lake and surrounding hills look mesmerizing in the rains, offering a peaceful retreat.
Alleppey, Kerala
Known for its backwaters, Alleppey becomes even more serene in monsoon. A houseboat stay amidst the rains is an experience that combines nature, relaxation, and traditional Kerala charm.
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Another gem of the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is famous for its strawberry farms, lush valleys, and viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat. The rains make the landscape even more enchanting.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
The “Princess of Hill Stations,” Kodaikanal is a monsoon delight. Misty mountains, waterfalls, and Coaker’s Walk make it an ideal destination for couples and nature lovers during the rainy season.
Monsoon in India is not just about rains—it’s about rejuvenation and discovering nature’s raw beauty. These 10 monsoon getaways capture the magic of the season, offering everything from serene backwaters to misty hills. If you love the rains, these destinations will make you fall in love with them even more.
