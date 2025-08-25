Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 With 8 Stunning Eco-Friendly Ganpati Mandap Ideas For Home

1 / 10

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and beloved festivals in India, celebrated with devotion, colors, and creativity. Apart from the idol of Lord Ganesha, the mandap decoration is what sets the festive mood in every household. A beautifully designed mandap not only enhances the spiritual vibe but also adds an aesthetic charm to your home.

If you are looking for fresh inspiration this year, here are 8 creative Ganpati mandap ideas that will make your celebrations truly memorable.