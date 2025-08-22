Advertisement
Celebrate The Festival Of Lord Ganesha In 2025 With These 8 Authentic And Traditional Maharastrian Dishes

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a touch of authentic Maharashtrian flavour. From the sweetness of modak and puran poli to the crunch of karanji and the comfort of curd rice, these traditional recipes add joy to the festive table. Each dish reflects Maharashtra’s rich culture and devotion to Lord Ganesha. Simple, delicious, and rooted in tradition, they make your celebrations truly special.

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, is marked with grandeur, devotion, and delicious food. The festival is incomplete without preparing traditional dishes that are offered to Lord Ganesha and shared with family and friends. 

Here are 8 easy and popular Maharashtrian dishes you can prepare during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:-

Modak

Modak

No Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without Modak, Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet. These dumplings are filled with a mixture of coconut and jaggery, steamed or fried, and enjoyed as the highlight of the festive feast.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli

A festive staple, Puran Poli is a flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil mixture made of chana dal and jaggery. It is served with ghee and is considered a symbol of prosperity and abundance during the festival.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a creamy dessert made with strained yoghurt, flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and garnished with dry fruits. This cooling dish is loved across Maharashtra and often served with puris.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi

For devotees observing fasts, Sabudana Khichdi is a light yet filling dish made with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices. It is nutritious and provides energy while keeping the meal simple and sattvic.

Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is a multigrain flatbread prepared with a mix of flours and spices. It is usually served with butter, curd, or pickle, and is both wholesome and delicious.

Alivache Ladoo

Alivache Ladoo

Made from garden cress seeds (aliv), Alivache Ladoo is a healthy festive sweet rich in iron and protein. It’s particularly popular among Maharashtrian households during Ganesh Chaturthi for its nutritional value.

Batata Bhaji

Batata Bhaji

A simple yet flavourful preparation, Batata Bhaji is made with boiled potatoes, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. It’s often paired with puris or chapatis as part of the festive spread.

Karanji

Karanji

Also known as Gujiya in North India, Karanji is a crispy pastry filled with coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits. Fried to golden perfection, it is a delightful sweet enjoyed by both elders and children during the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion and rituals but also about savoring traditional dishes that bring families together. These 8 easy and popular Maharashtrian recipes not only honor the cultural roots of the festival but also add flavor and joy to the festive celebrations.

