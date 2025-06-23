Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings

1 / 8

Aloo Tikki Chaat: It is golden-fried mashed potato patties served with chole (spicy chickpeas), sweet and spicy chutneys, curd, and crunchy toppings. It is perfect as it is warm, filling, and packed with flavor, ideal for a cozy rainy evening. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala and pomegranate for a burst of freshness.