Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Aloo Tikki Chaat: It is golden-fried mashed potato patties served with chole (spicy chickpeas), sweet and spicy chutneys, curd, and crunchy toppings. It is perfect as it is warm, filling, and packed with flavor, ideal for a cozy rainy evening. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala and pomegranate for a burst of freshness.
Pani Puri / Golgappa
Pani Puri / Golgappa: It is a crispy hollow puris filled with spicy mint water, mashed aloo, sprouts, or boondi. It’s The monsoon chaat that has spicy water, cold filling, and that satisfying crunch. Make multiple flavors of pani that are sweet, spicy, and sour, for variety.
Dahi Puri
Dahi Puri: It is mini puris stuffed with mashed potatoes, sweet curd, tangy tamarind chutney, and crunchy sev. It is cold, creamy, crunchy — a refreshing twist during humid monsoon days. Use chilled curd and garnish with coriander and a pinch of red chili powder.
Ragda Pattice
Ragda Pattice: It is a Mumbai favorite, soft potato patties topped with white pea curry (ragda), chutneys, onions, and crunchy bits. It is warm and comforting with layers of flavor, ideal for drizzly days. Add a spoonful of garlic chutney if you like a spicy kick.
Sev Puri
Sev Puri: It is crisp papdis layered with diced onions, tomatoes, potatoes, chutneys, and generous sev. It is easy to assemble and explode-in-your-mouth good. Add a squeeze of lime and fresh coriander for freshness.
Sprouts Chaat
Sprouts Chaat: A healthy-ish chaat made with boiled moong sprouts, onions, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It is light yet flavorful, great for guilt-free snacking. Add roasted peanuts for extra crunch.
Corn Chaat
Corn Chaat: Sweet corn tossed with butter, lime, chaat masala, chili, and chopped herbs. It is a quick, comforting, and ideal for a rainy evening with chai. Use charred corn for a smoky, street-style flavor.
Samosa Chaat
Samosa Chaat: It is a crushed samosas topped with chole, chutneys, curd, and onions. The ultimate rainy-day indulgence which is crispy, spicy, and satisfying. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a dash of black salt.
