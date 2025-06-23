Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920810https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/chaat-season-is-here-8-must-try-for-your-rainy-day-cravings-2920810
NewsPhotosChaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings
photoDetails

Chaat Season Is Here: 8 Must Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings

8 Must-Try For Your Rainy Day Cravings brings you a tempting list of flavorful street-style chaats perfect for monsoon indulgence. From tangy pani puri to spicy aloo tikki, these 8 mouthwatering delights add a burst of flavor to gloomy rainy days. Satisfy your cravings with these must-try treats that perfectly complement the season.
Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Aloo Tikki Chaat

1/8
Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat: It is golden-fried mashed potato patties served with chole (spicy chickpeas), sweet and spicy chutneys, curd, and crunchy toppings. It is perfect as it is warm, filling, and packed with flavor, ideal for a cozy rainy evening. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala and pomegranate for a burst of freshness.

Follow Us

Pani Puri / Golgappa

2/8
Pani Puri / Golgappa

Pani Puri / Golgappa: It is a crispy hollow puris filled with spicy mint water, mashed aloo, sprouts, or boondi. It’s The monsoon chaat that has spicy water, cold filling, and that satisfying crunch. Make multiple flavors of pani that are sweet, spicy, and sour, for variety.

 

Follow Us

Dahi Puri

3/8
Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri: It is mini puris stuffed with mashed potatoes, sweet curd, tangy tamarind chutney, and crunchy sev. It is cold, creamy, crunchy — a refreshing twist during humid monsoon days. Use chilled curd and garnish with coriander and a pinch of red chili powder.

Follow Us

Ragda Pattice

4/8
Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice: It is a Mumbai favorite, soft potato patties topped with white pea curry (ragda), chutneys, onions, and crunchy bits. It is warm and comforting with layers of flavor, ideal for drizzly days. Add a spoonful of garlic chutney if you like a spicy kick.

Follow Us

Sev Puri

5/8
Sev Puri

Sev Puri: It is crisp papdis layered with diced onions, tomatoes, potatoes, chutneys, and generous sev. It is easy to assemble and explode-in-your-mouth good. Add a squeeze of lime and fresh coriander for freshness.

Follow Us

Sprouts Chaat

6/8
Sprouts Chaat

Sprouts Chaat: A healthy-ish chaat made with boiled moong sprouts, onions, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It is light yet flavorful, great for guilt-free snacking. Add roasted peanuts for extra crunch.

Follow Us

Corn Chaat

7/8
Corn Chaat

Corn Chaat: Sweet corn tossed with butter, lime, chaat masala, chili, and chopped herbs. It is a quick, comforting, and ideal for a rainy evening with chai. Use charred corn for a smoky, street-style flavor.

Follow Us

Samosa Chaat

8/8
Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat: It is a crushed samosas topped with chole, chutneys, curd, and onions. The ultimate rainy-day indulgence which is crispy, spicy, and satisfying. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a dash of black salt.

Follow Us
chaat seasonrainy day cravingsmust-try chaatsmonsoon snacksIndian street foodChaat Recipesrainy day foodPani PuriAloo Tikkispicy chaatstangy chaatsStreet Food Delightsmonsoon treatsbest chaatschaat ideasflavorful snacksComfort foodIndian snackschaat plattermonsoon food cravingsLifestyleFoodHealthHealthy
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
humid weather foods to avoid
Avoid These Foods In Humid Weather: 8 Foods That Can Make You Feel Uncomfortable
camera icon6
title
30 crore salary
30 Crore Salary To Switch On And Off A Light: Yet No One Wants It - Check World's Toughest Job
camera icon8
title
World
7 Beautiful Butterflies That Are Found Across the World
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Petrol Vs Diesel Vs CNG Vs Electric Cars: Running Cost Comparison
camera icon9
title
Junaid Ahmad
Meet Man Who Secured Just 60% In Class 10 But Cleared UPSC With AIR 3- Know All About His Inspiring Story
NEWS ON ONE CLICK