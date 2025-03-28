7 / 13

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): For Virgo, Chaitra Navratri will bring an emphasis on your career, wealth, and material well-being. Your hard work will start to pay off, and you may see new opportunities for growth and prosperity. This is also a time to refine your skills and consider how you can build a stronger foundation for the future. Avoid unnecessary stress by focusing on health and well-being. A little introspection will reveal the areas in life where you need to let go of outdated patterns for personal and professional growth.