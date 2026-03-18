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NewsPhotosChaitra Navratri 2026 Vastu Tips: Experts share zodiac-wise do’s and don’ts to attract positivity, wealth and spiritual growth this festive season
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Vastu Tips: Experts share zodiac-wise do’s and don’ts to attract positivity, wealth and spiritual growth this festive season

Chaitra Navratri 2026 is the perfect time to follow Vastu tips based on your zodiac sign to invite positivity, wealth, and spiritual growth. Experts suggest simple do’s and don’ts to remove negativity and enhance good energy at home.

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
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Chaitra Navratri Vastu Tips Do's and Don'ts for each Zodiac Sign

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Chaitra Navratri Vastu Tips Do's and Don'ts for each Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered why Navratri is considered one of the most important Hindu festivals and why people follow specific rituals during these nine days? Navratri celebrates the victory of Maa Durga over evil, symbolising the power of feminine energy. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, following proper Vastu tips, do’s and don’ts during Navratri can help bring positive energy and spiritual growth.

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Aries

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Aries

Aries Vastu Tips Do's: Decorate the south-east direction with a red lamp or a copper item and keep that area clean and clutter-free. 

Don'ts: Avoid using black or dark colours in your home, as they can clash with positive energy. Avoid clutter on the east side, as it can block new opportunities.

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Taurus

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Taurus

Taurus Vastu Tips

Do's: Placing heavy furniture and crystal items in the south-west direction helps in resolving financial issues. 

Don'ts: Avoid spicy food as it can disturb your calm nature. Do not place dry or thorny plants in your home, as they may attract sharp and negative energy.

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Gemini

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Gemini

Gemini Vastu Tips

Do's: Offer green flowers and green items to Maa Durga to help face career-related challenges. Place a brass pot with fresh water and flowers in the north area to block negative vibrations. 

Don'ts: Avoid placing water elements in the north-east, as this can clash with your fire element. Avoid using dark colours as they can increase your overthinking and anxiety. 

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Cancer

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Cancer

Cancer Vastu Tips

Do’s: Place a silver swastika at the main door to invite prosperity into your home. Light camphor and sandalwood incense daily to purify the environment and reduce anxiety.

Don'ts: Avoid red or fiery tones in your home as they can disturb your emotional balance.

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Leo

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Leo

Leo Vastu Tips

Do’s: Using orange, yellow, and yellow colour will boost your confidence and attract success.

Don’ts: Avoid black or dark blue colour as they can clash with your fire element. Do not keep broken glass or metal items in the south direction, which can affect your health.

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Virgo

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Virgo

Virgo Vastu Tips

Do’s: Using dhoop or incense in the north-east corner of your home helps purify the environment and sharpen your focus.

Don’ts: Avoid dark and grey shades in puja as they can increase your overthinking.

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Libra

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Libra

Libra Vastu Tips

Do’s: Light a ghee diya in the north-east corner of your will protect your health and enhance positive energy in your home.

Don’ts: Avoid broken or cluttered items as they can block communication in relationships and create conflicts.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio

Scorpio Vastu Tips

Do’s: Placing a heavy object in the southwest direction of your home helps in financial stability.

Don’ts: Avoid blue or black colour in the decor as they can dampen your positive energy.

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Sagittarius

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Sagittarius

Sagittarius Vastu Tips

Do’s: Keep your focus on the north-east direction of your home and make sure it remains clean and clutter-free. Hang a golden chime in this direction to attract positive energy.

Don’ts: Do not keep junk or waste in the northeast area, as it can block your luck of energy.

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Capricorn

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Capricorn

Capricorn Vastu Tips

Do’s: Keep the west part of your home clean and place heavy furniture to enhance financial stability.

Don’ts: Clutter in the western area of your house can lead to a delay in important projects.

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Aquarius

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Aquarius

Aquarius Vastu Tips

Do’s: Light a mustard oil diya in the west direction every evening, which helps in decreasing obstacles and delays.

Don’ts: Avoid broken glass and non-functional clocks in the house, as they can block your future vision.

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Pisces

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Pisces

Pisces Vastu Tips

Do's: Light sandalwood and saffron incense daily to create a peaceful environment, and use bright colours to ground the energy.

Don’ts: Avoid dry or artificial plants in your home as they represent dead energy for your sign.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026Chaitra Navratri 2026 vastu tipszodiac wise vastu tipsChaitra Navratri do’s and don’ts
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