Chaitra Navratri 2026 Vastu Tips: Experts share zodiac-wise do’s and don’ts to attract positivity, wealth and spiritual growth this festive season
Chaitra Navratri 2026 is the perfect time to follow Vastu tips based on your zodiac sign to invite positivity, wealth, and spiritual growth. Experts suggest simple do’s and don’ts to remove negativity and enhance good energy at home.
Chaitra Navratri Vastu Tips Do's and Don'ts for each Zodiac Sign
Have you ever wondered why Navratri is considered one of the most important Hindu festivals and why people follow specific rituals during these nine days? Navratri celebrates the victory of Maa Durga over evil, symbolising the power of feminine energy. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, following proper Vastu tips, do’s and don’ts during Navratri can help bring positive energy and spiritual growth.
Aries
Aries Vastu Tips Do's: Decorate the south-east direction with a red lamp or a copper item and keep that area clean and clutter-free.
Don'ts: Avoid using black or dark colours in your home, as they can clash with positive energy. Avoid clutter on the east side, as it can block new opportunities.
Taurus
Taurus Vastu Tips
Do's: Placing heavy furniture and crystal items in the south-west direction helps in resolving financial issues.
Don'ts: Avoid spicy food as it can disturb your calm nature. Do not place dry or thorny plants in your home, as they may attract sharp and negative energy.
Gemini
Gemini Vastu Tips
Do's: Offer green flowers and green items to Maa Durga to help face career-related challenges. Place a brass pot with fresh water and flowers in the north area to block negative vibrations.
Don'ts: Avoid placing water elements in the north-east, as this can clash with your fire element. Avoid using dark colours as they can increase your overthinking and anxiety.
Cancer
Cancer Vastu Tips
Do’s: Place a silver swastika at the main door to invite prosperity into your home. Light camphor and sandalwood incense daily to purify the environment and reduce anxiety.
Don'ts: Avoid red or fiery tones in your home as they can disturb your emotional balance.
Leo
Leo Vastu Tips
Do’s: Using orange, yellow, and yellow colour will boost your confidence and attract success.
Don’ts: Avoid black or dark blue colour as they can clash with your fire element. Do not keep broken glass or metal items in the south direction, which can affect your health.
Virgo
Virgo Vastu Tips
Do’s: Using dhoop or incense in the north-east corner of your home helps purify the environment and sharpen your focus.
Don’ts: Avoid dark and grey shades in puja as they can increase your overthinking.
Libra
Libra Vastu Tips
Do’s: Light a ghee diya in the north-east corner of your will protect your health and enhance positive energy in your home.
Don’ts: Avoid broken or cluttered items as they can block communication in relationships and create conflicts.
Scorpio
Scorpio Vastu Tips
Do’s: Placing a heavy object in the southwest direction of your home helps in financial stability.
Don’ts: Avoid blue or black colour in the decor as they can dampen your positive energy.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius Vastu Tips
Do’s: Keep your focus on the north-east direction of your home and make sure it remains clean and clutter-free. Hang a golden chime in this direction to attract positive energy.
Don’ts: Do not keep junk or waste in the northeast area, as it can block your luck of energy.
Capricorn
Capricorn Vastu Tips
Do’s: Keep the west part of your home clean and place heavy furniture to enhance financial stability.
Don’ts: Clutter in the western area of your house can lead to a delay in important projects.
Aquarius
Aquarius Vastu Tips
Do’s: Light a mustard oil diya in the west direction every evening, which helps in decreasing obstacles and delays.
Don’ts: Avoid broken glass and non-functional clocks in the house, as they can block your future vision.
Pisces
Pisces Vastu Tips
Do's: Light sandalwood and saffron incense daily to create a peaceful environment, and use bright colours to ground the energy.
Don’ts: Avoid dry or artificial plants in your home as they represent dead energy for your sign.
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