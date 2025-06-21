Check THESE 8 Powerful Yoga Poses That Can Help You Gain Healthy Weight Naturally
Struggling with being underweight? These 8 yoga poses boost digestion, stimulate appetite, and help you gain healthy weight naturally while improving strength and balance.
While most yoga content focuses on weight loss, there’s another side to the wellness story—people who struggle to gain healthy weight. Whether it’s due to a fast metabolism, stress, or poor appetite, yoga can be an effective natural tool to support weight gain by improving digestion, balancing metabolism, increasing muscle tone, and reducing anxiety.
Here are 8 yoga poses that nourish your body and help you gain weight in a healthy, holistic way.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Builds muscle and stimulates digestion.
How to do it:
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.
Inhale and lift your hips while pressing your feet into the mat.
Clasp your hands under your back and hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Benefits:
This pose strengthens the back, thighs, and glutes while regulating thyroid function and boosting digestion, which aids nutrient absorption.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
Stimulates appetite and tones abdominal organs.
How to do it:
Lie on your stomach with hands under shoulders.
Inhale and lift your chest, keeping elbows slightly bent.
Look forward and hold the position for 20–30 seconds.
Benefits:
Cobra pose improves blood flow to digestive organs, boosts appetite, and strengthens upper body muscles, which is essential for healthy weight gain.
Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)
Enhances digestive efficiency and reduces bloating.
How to do it:
Lie on your back and hug your knees into your chest.
Press thighs against your abdomen and hold for 30–60 seconds.
Breathe deeply throughout.
Benefits:
This pose supports better digestion and nutrient absorption by relieving gas and constipation, helping you gain weight more efficiently.
Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)
Aids digestion when practiced after meals.
How to do it:
Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels, keeping your spine straight.
Rest your hands on your thighs and breathe deeply for 5–10 minutes.
Benefits:
This is the only yoga pose recommended after eating. It supports digestion and gut health, which are key for people trying to gain weight.
Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)
Balances hormones and improves nutrient absorption.
How to do it:
Lie on your back and lift your legs and hips upward, supporting your back with your hands.
Keep your body straight and hold for 15–30 seconds if you're a beginner.
Benefits:
This inversion regulates thyroid and pituitary glands, which play a crucial role in metabolism and weight regulation.
Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)
Improves balance and strengthens legs and core.
How to do it:
Stand tall, shift weight to one foot, and place the opposite foot on the inner thigh or calf.
Bring hands to prayer position at the chest or overhead.
Hold for 30 seconds and switch sides.
Benefits:
This pose helps build muscle tone, enhances focus, and promotes inner balance—all of which are beneficial for healthy weight gain.
Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)
Builds stamina and strengthens large muscle groups.
How to do it:
Step your feet wide apart and turn one foot out.
Bend the front knee and stretch arms out parallel to the floor.
Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.
Benefits:
This strong, grounded posture helps tone the legs, arms, and core, encouraging muscle growth and healthy body weight.
Corpse Pose (Shavasana)
Reduces stress and supports overall recovery.
How to do it:
Lie flat on your back with arms and legs relaxed.
Close your eyes and focus on your breath for 5–10 minutes.
Benefits:
Shavasana allows the body to rest, digest, and restore. Managing stress is vital for hormonal balance and appetite regulation, which supports healthy weight gain.
Healthy weight gain isn’t just about eating more—it’s about ensuring your body can absorb nutrients, build muscle, and remain stress-free. These yoga poses work on both physical and internal systems, offering a natural and holistic way to gain weight while improving your overall well-being. Practice regularly, stay consistent, and nourish your body with wholesome food and rest.
