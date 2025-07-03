Chill, Splash, And Repeat: The Ultimate List Of UAE Water Parks To Visit For A Refreshing Weekend Getaway

2 / 9

One of the largest and most iconic water parks in the world, Aquaventure Waterpark offers adrenaline-pumping rides and luxurious beach experiences. Highlights include the Leap of Faith, a near-vertical slide that drops you through a shark-filled lagoon, and Trident Tower, home to some of the park’s newest and most extreme rides.

Families can enjoy the Splashers Island for younger kids, while adults relax on the private beach or float through the Lazy River. With water coasters, wave pools, and animal encounters, Aquaventure is a full-day adventure.