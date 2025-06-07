Advertisement
Coffee, Sunsets, And Scenic Trails: 10 Dreamy Karnataka Destinations For A Cool Summer Escape
Coffee, Sunsets, And Scenic Trails: 10 Dreamy Karnataka Destinations For A Cool Summer Escape

From misty hills to golden beaches, Karnataka offers the perfect summer blend of coffee trails, stunning sunsets, and serene waterfalls. Discover 10 refreshing destinations to unwind, explore, and escape the heat this season.

Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Karnataka

1/12
Karnataka

Karnataka, a diverse state in southern India, offers a perfect mix of heritage, nature, and adventure. Whether you're escaping the heat or seeking a refreshing break, this state has some amazing destinations that come alive during the summer.

Here's a list of 10 top places in Karnataka you should explore this summer.

Coorg – The Scotland of India

2/12
Coorg – The Scotland of India

Known for its lush green hills, misty weather, and aromatic coffee plantations, Coorg (Kodagu) is a perfect summer escape. You can explore Abbey Falls, go river rafting in Barapole, or just unwind in the cool climate surrounded by forests and waterfalls.

Chikmagalur – Coffee Land of Karnataka

3/12
Chikmagalur – Coffee Land of Karnataka

If you're a coffee lover, Chikmagalur is your dream destination. With its calm ambiance, scenic views of the Western Ghats, and cooler temperatures, it's ideal for summer travel. Don’t miss visiting Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.

Gokarna – Tranquil Beaches and Temples

4/12
Gokarna – Tranquil Beaches and Temples

Gokarna is a quieter alternative to Goa, known for its peaceful beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach. It’s a great place to relax by the sea, enjoy yoga retreats, or visit ancient temples—all while escaping the crowd and heat.

Kudremukh – Nature at Its Best

5/12
Kudremukh – Nature at Its Best

Kudremukh is a hidden gem in the Chikmagalur district, perfect for trekking and nature lovers. The rolling meadows, wildlife, and cloud-kissed mountains offer a rejuvenating summer retreat away from city life.

Agumbe – The Cherrapunji of South India

6/12
Agumbe – The Cherrapunji of South India

Famous for its dense rainforests and mesmerizing sunsets, Agumbe is a great choice for eco-tourism and photography. This small village in the Western Ghats stays cool even in summer and is rich in biodiversity, especially snakes and amphibians.

Sakleshpur – A Refreshing Hill Station

7/12
Sakleshpur – A Refreshing Hill Station

Sakleshpur offers misty mornings, green hills, and beautiful coffee estates. It’s a great summer getaway for those who enjoy hiking, camping, and scenic drives. The Manjarabad Fort and Bisle View Point are must-visits.

Shivamogga – Land of Waterfalls and Forests

8/12
Shivamogga – Land of Waterfalls and Forests

Shivamogga (Shimoga) is home to Jog Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in India. The region is filled with rivers, forests, and wildlife sanctuaries, making it a great nature-oriented summer destination.

Kabini – A Wildlife Lover’s Paradise

9/12
Kabini – A Wildlife Lover’s Paradise

Kabini, located near the Nagarhole National Park, is known for its rich wildlife and serene backwaters. Take a summer safari to spot elephants, leopards, and even tigers, or relax in one of the jungle lodges by the river.

Madikeri – The Heart of Coorg

10/12
Madikeri – The Heart of Coorg

Although part of Coorg, Madikeri deserves a special mention. With its scenic viewpoints, historic Madikeri Fort, and the tranquil Raja’s Seat, it’s a peaceful hill town with a charming colonial vibe perfect for summer.

Nandi Hills – A Quick Getaway Near Bangalore

11/12
Nandi Hills – A Quick Getaway Near Bangalore

Just a couple of hours from Bangalore, Nandi Hills is a popular escape for early morning views, cool breezes, and paragliding. Its historical charm and easy accessibility make it ideal for a short summer trip.

12/12

From misty hills to serene beaches and wildlife reserves, Karnataka has it all for a refreshing summer vacation. Whether you're looking for adventure, nature, or peace, these destinations offer the perfect break from the heat and hustle of daily life.

Karnataka Tourism, Summer In Karnataka, Summer getaways, Scenic Sunsets, Explore Karnataka, Hidden Gems Karnataka
