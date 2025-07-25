Craving Corn During Monsoon? Try These 10 Rainy Season Recipes That Are Comforting And Easy
Monsoon season brings the perfect opportunity to indulge in warm, flavourful dishes made with fresh corn. From spicy corn chaat to crispy pakoras and creamy soups, these 10 recipes are easy to make and full of comfort. Each dish is designed to satisfy rainy day cravings while celebrating the seasonal sweetness of corn. Enjoy cozy, homemade goodness with every bite this monsoon.
Monsoon Cravings
Monsoon brings along the comforting sound of rainfall, the scent of wet earth, and the craving for warm, flavourful food. One of the most popular ingredients enjoyed during this season is corn—fresh, juicy, and incredibly versatile.
From street-style snacks to cozy homemade dishes, here are 10 delicious ways you can indulge in corn this rainy season.
Bhutta (Roasted Corn on the Cob) with Masala
There’s nothing like enjoying hot roasted corn on the cob during a rain shower. Rubbed with lemon, salt, and red chili powder, bhutta is a smoky, spicy monsoon classic available at every roadside stall.
Corn Chaat
A quick, tangy mix of boiled sweet corn, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, and spices. This refreshing snack is not only easy to prepare but also light on the stomach—perfect for rainy evenings.
Creamy Corn Soup
Warm up with a bowl of creamy sweet corn soup made with vegetables, ginger, garlic, and pepper. It's comforting, filling, and helps you stay cozy on chilly, damp days.
Corn Pakoras (Fritters)
Made with a mix of corn kernels, besan (gram flour), green chilies, and spices, these deep-fried fritters are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Best served hot with mint chutney or ketchup.
Cheese Corn Toast
This indulgent snack is made by layering boiled corn, cheese, and spices on toasted bread. Grilled to perfection, it’s a great tea-time treat during rainy afternoons.
Corn Bhel
A healthier version of traditional bhel puri, corn bhel includes boiled corn mixed with puffed rice, sev, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys. It’s crunchy, tangy, and ideal for light munching.
Corn and Spinach Sandwich
Combining the freshness of spinach with the sweetness of corn, this grilled sandwich is both nutritious and delicious. It makes a filling breakfast or evening snack with a cup of chai.
Corn Upma
A twist on the South Indian breakfast staple, corn upma adds a sweet crunch to the usual semolina base. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies to enhance its flavour.
Corn Kheer
Turn corn into dessert! Corn kheer is a creamy, rich sweet dish made with corn, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It’s a unique option to end a meal on a festive note.
Corn Cutlets
Made by mixing corn with mashed potatoes, herbs, and spices, these shallow-fried cutlets are crispy and perfect for serving guests or enjoying as an evening snack.
The rainy season is the best time to celebrate the comforting taste of corn in all its forms. Whether you're craving something crispy, creamy, or tangy, there’s a corn-based recipe for every mood. So next time it pours, let the aroma of spiced corn fill your kitchen and your heart.
