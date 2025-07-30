Advertisement
Craving Something New? These 7 Underrated Street Foods From India Are Worth the Hunt
Craving Something New? These 7 Underrated Street Foods From India Are Worth the Hunt


India’s street food scene goes beyond popular snacks like samosas and chaat. Here is a list of 7 hidden gems with unforgettable flavors that you must explore in India. And yes, don’t miss litti chokha from Bihar, bhutte ke kees from Madhya Pradesh, or Khar from Assam. These 7 underrated dishes reflect India’s rich regional diversity and you should must discover if you are craving something new and authentic on your food adventures.

Updated:Jul 30, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Bhutte Ka Kees – Madhya Pradesh:

Bhutte Ka Kees – Madhya Pradesh:

Bhutte Ka Kees – Madhya Pradesh: This unique dish is made from corn that is cooked in ghee with mustard seeds and spices as well. It is considered comfort food in Indore. It is creamy, slightly sweet, and tangy as well. It's popular during monsoon and tough to find outside MP. A must-try recipe for people who like corn.

( All Image Credits: Gemini) 

Khar – Assam:

Khar – Assam:

Khar – Assam: A traditional Assamese dish made with raw papaya, pulses and the signature ingredient that is banana peel ash. This dish is considered earthy, wholesome and has subtle flavors, best served with rice.

Litti Chokha – Bihar:

Litti Chokha – Bihar:

Litti Chokha – Bihar: This dish is smoky, rustic, and hearty. This dish is a street staple of Bihar, which is made with roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced sattu and served with mashed vegetables & also mustard oil. This dish is getting famous but is still underrated compared to other desi dishes.

Kalari Cheese – Jammu & Kashmir:

Kalari Cheese – Jammu & Kashmir:

 Kalari Cheese – Jammu & Kashmir: This is the local cheese of Kashmir, which is also known as milk chap. And this cheese is pan-fried until crispy on the outside and gooey from inside. And it is served in a bun like a desi burger. 

Tamatar Chaat – Varanasi:

Tamatar Chaat – Varanasi:

 Tamatar Chaat – Varanasi: This chaat is not just like a typical chaat you have at the corner of the street, but this is a spicy-tangy mix that is made with mashed tomatoes, ghee, spices, and crushed chana dal that is served hot in leaf bowls.  

Pathrode – Karnataka:

Pathrode – Karnataka:

Pathrode – Karnataka: Colocasia leaves smeared with spiced rice batter, rolled up, steamed, and also deep-fried for crunch. This dish is basically a crunchy, spicy, and healthy delicacy that is from coastal Karnataka. Best served with tea.

Mutton Galouti Pao – Lucknow:

Mutton Galouti Pao – Lucknow:

Mutton Galouti Pao – Lucknow: This dish is a twist on the classic Galouti kebab, and this version is served in a buttery bun and melt-in-the-mouth meat. This dish will give you Nawabi nostalgia. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK