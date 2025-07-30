Craving Something New? These 7 Underrated Street Foods From India Are Worth the Hunt

photoDetails

India’s street food scene goes beyond popular snacks like samosas and chaat. Here is a list of 7 hidden gems with unforgettable flavors that you must explore in India. And yes, don’t miss litti chokha from Bihar, bhutte ke kees from Madhya Pradesh, or Khar from Assam. These 7 underrated dishes reflect India’s rich regional diversity and you should must discover if you are craving something new and authentic on your food adventures.