Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935696https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/craving-something-warm-and-wholesome-these-7-khichdi-varieties-are-made-for-monsoon-days-2935696
NewsPhotosCraving Something Warm And Wholesome? These 7 Khichdi Varieties Are Made For Monsoon Days
photoDetails

Craving Something Warm And Wholesome? These 7 Khichdi Varieties Are Made For Monsoon Days

If you are craving something comforting during the rainy season, these 7 khichdi varieties are perfect for monsoon days, from the classic moong dal and veggie-loaded masala khichdi to nutritious options like bajra and palak khichdi, each bowl offers warmth and also nourishes your body. While lemon khichdi adds a zesty twist, sambar khichdi brings rich South Indian flavors. If you prefer something light, spicy or hearty, these 7 khicdi variations are easy to make and soothing to eat specially during monsoon cravings. 

 

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Classic Moong Dal Khichdi:

1/7
Classic Moong Dal Khichdi:

Classic Moong Dal Khichdi: The ultimate comfort food during rainy season and also good for health, this khichdi is made with yellow moong dal and rice. It is  light on the stomach yet filling and the simplicity of cumin, ginger and turmeric makes it an easily digestible meal as well. It is perfect for those rainy evenings and you can add a dollop of ghee to enhance its taste. 

 

Follow Us

Masala Khichdi:

2/7
Masala Khichdi:

 Masala Khichdi: A spicier twist on the traditional version. This khichdi is made with a mix of vegetables like peas, carrots and potatoes and in addition you can add garam masala, red chili powder and a touch of lemon juice that give it a kick. This khichdi is hearty and flavorful dish that is ideal for a rainy day.

Follow Us

Vegetable Khichdi:

3/7
Vegetable Khichdi:

 Vegetable Khichdi: This khichdi is packed with seasonal vegetables like cauliflower, beans, and tomatoes. It is a powerhouse of nutrients. The vegetables add a vibrant color and texture to the dish that makes it both a wholesome and filling dish during monsoon. 

Follow Us

Bajra Khichdi:

4/7
Bajra Khichdi:

 Bajra Khichdi: This khicdi is made with pearl millet (bajra) instead of rice and this variation is perfect for those looking for a gluten-free and healthier option. In this khicdi, bajra is  beautifully paired with the simple and savory spices. It's a perfect balance of taste and nutrition for rainy days when you feel to have something filling. 

Follow Us

Lemon Khichdi:

5/7
Lemon Khichdi:

Lemon Khichdi: This zesty variation infuses the classic khichdi with a kick of lemon juice along with a sprinkle of lemon zest and a hint of asafoetida. This khicdi is light, tangy, and refreshing and also its a perfect choice especially when you want to have something citrusy as well as comforting during rainy season.

Follow Us

Sambar Khichdi:

6/7
Sambar Khichdi:

Sambar Khichdi: A south Indian twist on the regular khichdi and  this version incldues spicy sambar and vegetables. It is tangy and full of spicy flavors of the sambar gravy that is blended beautifully with the rice and lentils.  

 

Follow Us

Palak (Spinach) Khichdi:

7/7
Palak (Spinach) Khichdi:

Palak (Spinach) Khichdi: This bowl of khicdi is rich in iron and vitamins.It is a healthy and tasty monsoon option. The fresh spinach blends smoothly into the khichdi which gives it a beautiful green color and also mild earthy flavor. It is perfect for those who want to add greens in their life without compromising their taste. 

 

Follow Us
khichdi for monsoonbest khichdi recipesMonsoon Comfort Foodeasy khichdi varietieshealthy khichdi optionsmoong dal khichdimasala khichdi recipevegetable khichdibajra khichdi benefitspalak khichdi recipesambar khichdilemon khichdiIndian rainy season foodwarm khichdi mealskhichdi for rainy daysquick khichdi ideasone pot khichdi recipesvegetarian khichdigluten free khichdiwholesome Indian food
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
10 safest countries in the world
Meet World's Safest Countries In July 2025: Latest Ranking Puts THIS Country At Top; Check Ranks Of India, US, Pakistan
camera icon8
title
US-India trade deal
Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
IPL
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK