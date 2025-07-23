Craving Something Warm And Wholesome? These 7 Khichdi Varieties Are Made For Monsoon Days
If you are craving something comforting during the rainy season, these 7 khichdi varieties are perfect for monsoon days, from the classic moong dal and veggie-loaded masala khichdi to nutritious options like bajra and palak khichdi, each bowl offers warmth and also nourishes your body. While lemon khichdi adds a zesty twist, sambar khichdi brings rich South Indian flavors. If you prefer something light, spicy or hearty, these 7 khicdi variations are easy to make and soothing to eat specially during monsoon cravings.
Classic Moong Dal Khichdi:
Classic Moong Dal Khichdi: The ultimate comfort food during rainy season and also good for health, this khichdi is made with yellow moong dal and rice. It is light on the stomach yet filling and the simplicity of cumin, ginger and turmeric makes it an easily digestible meal as well. It is perfect for those rainy evenings and you can add a dollop of ghee to enhance its taste.
Masala Khichdi:
Masala Khichdi: A spicier twist on the traditional version. This khichdi is made with a mix of vegetables like peas, carrots and potatoes and in addition you can add garam masala, red chili powder and a touch of lemon juice that give it a kick. This khichdi is hearty and flavorful dish that is ideal for a rainy day.
Vegetable Khichdi:
Vegetable Khichdi: This khichdi is packed with seasonal vegetables like cauliflower, beans, and tomatoes. It is a powerhouse of nutrients. The vegetables add a vibrant color and texture to the dish that makes it both a wholesome and filling dish during monsoon.
Bajra Khichdi:
Bajra Khichdi: This khicdi is made with pearl millet (bajra) instead of rice and this variation is perfect for those looking for a gluten-free and healthier option. In this khicdi, bajra is beautifully paired with the simple and savory spices. It's a perfect balance of taste and nutrition for rainy days when you feel to have something filling.
Lemon Khichdi:
Lemon Khichdi: This zesty variation infuses the classic khichdi with a kick of lemon juice along with a sprinkle of lemon zest and a hint of asafoetida. This khicdi is light, tangy, and refreshing and also its a perfect choice especially when you want to have something citrusy as well as comforting during rainy season.
Sambar Khichdi:
Sambar Khichdi: A south Indian twist on the regular khichdi and this version incldues spicy sambar and vegetables. It is tangy and full of spicy flavors of the sambar gravy that is blended beautifully with the rice and lentils.
Palak (Spinach) Khichdi:
Palak (Spinach) Khichdi: This bowl of khicdi is rich in iron and vitamins.It is a healthy and tasty monsoon option. The fresh spinach blends smoothly into the khichdi which gives it a beautiful green color and also mild earthy flavor. It is perfect for those who want to add greens in their life without compromising their taste.
