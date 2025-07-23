Craving Something Warm And Wholesome? These 7 Khichdi Varieties Are Made For Monsoon Days

1 / 7

Classic Moong Dal Khichdi: The ultimate comfort food during rainy season and also good for health, this khichdi is made with yellow moong dal and rice. It is light on the stomach yet filling and the simplicity of cumin, ginger and turmeric makes it an easily digestible meal as well. It is perfect for those rainy evenings and you can add a dollop of ghee to enhance its taste.