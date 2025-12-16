Advertisement
Create Unforgettable Memories This Christmas Eve: 6 Destinations You Shouldn’t Miss

Celebrate this Christmas Eve in a truly magical way! Explore 6 stunning destinations where festive spirit, snowy landscapes, and unforgettable experiences await you.

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
White Christmas

1/8
White Christmas

Dreaming of a white Christmas without traveling abroad? India offers several breathtaking destinations where snowfall, festive vibes, and winter charm come together to create a magical Christmas experience. From snow-covered mountains to cozy hill towns, these places transform into winter wonderlands during December.

Here are the best places in India to experience a truly memorable white Christmas.

 

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

2/8
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg is one of the top destinations in India for a white Christmas. Known for its pristine snow-covered landscapes, this hill town receives heavy snowfall in December, making it ideal for snow lovers.

Why visit:

Guaranteed snowfall

Skiing and snowboarding

Stunning views of snow-clad peaks

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

3/8
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali turns into a festive winter paradise during Christmas. With snow-covered roads, pine forests, and cozy cafes, the town attracts travelers seeking both adventure and holiday cheer.

Highlights:

Snowfall in Solang Valley

Christmas celebrations and markets

Adventure sports like skiing and paragliding

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

4/8
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla’s colonial charm combined with winter snowfall makes it a popular Christmas destination. The Ridge and Mall Road look especially enchanting when covered in snow.

What makes it special:

Festive decorations and church services

Easy accessibility

Romantic winter atmosphere

Auli, Uttarakhand

5/8
Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a hidden gem for those seeking a peaceful white Christmas. Surrounded by snow-covered peaks, it is one of India’s best skiing destinations.

Top experiences:

Panoramic Himalayan views

Skiing and cable car rides

Less crowded and serene

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

6/8
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

For a unique Christmas experience, Tawang offers snow, spirituality, and solitude. The town receives snowfall in December and offers stunning views of the Eastern Himalayas.

Why it stands out:

Snow-covered monasteries

Quiet and less touristy

Rich local culture

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

7/8
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Known as the ‘Queen of the Hills,’ Mussoorie often witnesses snowfall around Christmas. The town comes alive with festive decorations and winter celebrations.

Don’t miss:

Snowy walks along Mall Road

Christmas celebrations at local churches

Scenic viewpoints covered in snow

8/8

Experiencing a white Christmas in India is no longer a distant dream. From the snowy slopes of Gulmarg and Auli to the festive charm of Shimla and Manali, these destinations offer unforgettable winter experiences. Plan your Christmas getaway early to enjoy snowfall, festive celebrations, and the magic of winter in India.

