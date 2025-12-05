December 2025 Horoscope: You Feel Like You Have A Lot To Do This Month, Zodiacs

3 / 13

Feelings change this month, and they need to be dealt with carefully. A big mental problem could make things rough in the family for a while. Take a trip with people you care about; it might be fun and gratifying. You could meet someone new or make a new connection close to home after the 20th. Kids will do well if they get the help they need. Your health could get worse if you try new things. People who can't handle air or blood should be careful. By the middle of the month, you might be having stomach issues or blood flow issues again. Foods that are high in whole grains and lean meats keep you going.