Delhi heatwave 43°C alert: 9 powerful detox drink recipes that will keep you hydrated, burn belly fat, and give glowing skin

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Detox water isn’t just another health trend, it’s one of the most powerful (and delicious) ways to hydrate your body, improve digestion, flush toxins, and support fat loss. This article reveals 9 easy-to-make infused water recipes that target everything from bloating and dull skin to sugar cravings and slow metabolism. Whether you’re sipping cucumber-lemon water to reduce puffiness or brewing jeera detox water to flatten your belly, each recipe is crafted with ingredients that offer real, science-backed benefits.

These detox drinks take just minutes to prepare, and you can store them in the fridge for all-day sipping. Bonus: they taste so good, you'll forget you're drinking something healthy!