Delhi temperature: These 5 cooling drinks will keep you hydrated in this scorching summer heatwave
Delhi temperature: Delhi’s scorching heatwave is making survival difficult as temperatures soar beyond 44°C across the city. From chaas to ganne ka juice, these cooling desi drinks can help you stay hydrated, refreshed, and protected from extreme summer heat.
Heatwave survival tips
The temperature in Delhi is crossing 44°C these days and it feels like someone has left the oven on full blast. Stepping out for even five minutes leaves you sweaty and drained. In this kind of weather, drinking plain water is not enough. Your body needs something that cools you down from inside and gives back the salts and energy you lose through sweat. Here are five simple, desi drinks that actually work and taste amazing too.
Ganne ka Juice
Ganne ka Juice with Mint and Lemon
Fresh sugarcane juice is a street-side favourite for a reason. It’s naturally sweet, full of glucose and electrolytes that give you instant energy. Adding a few mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon makes it even better – the mint cools your system and lemon adds vitamin C and cuts down the sweetness.
Why it helps: It rehydrates you quickly, keeps your energy up, and is much better than sugary cold drinks. Always make sure you drink fresh juice that has been made infront of you, as it oxidises fast. Avoid ice too as it's purity can vary. This reduces chances of contamination.
Chaas
Chaas (Spiced Buttermilk)
A tall glass of chilled chaas with roasted cumin, a pinch of black salt and some mint is pure comfort in summer. It’s light, tangy and super refreshing.
Benefits: Chaas is packed with probiotics that are good for your stomach (which often gets upset in heat), and the curd in it provides protein and calcium. It replaces the salts your body loses and keeps you feeling full without being heavy.
Cucumber Juice
Cucumber Juice
This one is almost like drinking water, but better. Blend fresh cucumbers (with skin), add a little lemon, mint and a pinch of salt. You can strain it or drink it as is.
Why it’s great: Cucumbers are 95% water, so it hydrates you like nothing else. It’s cooling for the body, low in calories, and full of antioxidants that help fight the heat stress.
Watermelon Juice
Watermelon Juice
Nothing says summer like juicy watermelon. Just blend chunks of watermelon (remove seeds) and add a few mint leaves. No need for extra sugar.
Benefits: It’s loaded with water, lycopene (good for skin and heart), and potassium which helps control blood pressure that can shoot up in extreme heat. Super easy on the stomach too.
Shikanji
Shikanji (Indian Lemonade)
The classic nimbu paani with a twist, add roasted cumin powder, black salt, a bit of sugar or honey, and lots of ice. Some people even add a pinch of chaat masala.
Why you should drink it: Lemon is rich in vitamin C, it boosts immunity, and the drink quickly balances your body’s electrolytes. It’s cheap, easy to make at home, and tastes best when chilled.
Tips to stay cool and hydrated
1. Drink a healthy cooling drink every 2-3 hours during extreme heatwaves instead of waiting till you feel thirsty. Avoid going outside during peak afternoon.
2. Avoid very cold drinks straight from the fridge, room temperature or slightly chilled is better for your body.
3. Carry a small bottle when you go out.
4. Eat light meals and include more fruits like oranges and muskmelon. Avoid spicy and deep-fried foods.
This heat is no joke, especially in Delhi. Keep yourself and your family hydrated with these natural drinks and you’ll feel much better even when the sun is at its worst. Stay safe and beat the heat!
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.) (Pic Credits: ANI, Magnific)
Trending Photos