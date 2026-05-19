Delhi temperature: These 5 cooling drinks will keep you hydrated in this scorching summer heatwave

2 / 6

Ganne ka Juice with Mint and Lemon

Fresh sugarcane juice is a street-side favourite for a reason. It’s naturally sweet, full of glucose and electrolytes that give you instant energy. Adding a few mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon makes it even better – the mint cools your system and lemon adds vitamin C and cuts down the sweetness.

Why it helps: It rehydrates you quickly, keeps your energy up, and is much better than sugary cold drinks. Always make sure you drink fresh juice that has been made infront of you, as it oxidises fast. Avoid ice too as it's purity can vary. This reduces chances of contamination.