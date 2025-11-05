Dev Deepawali 2025 In Varanasi: Millions Of Diyas, Ganga Aarti, And Laser Shows Light Up The Holy City — See Magical Moments

1 / 9

As the sacred city of Varanasi prepares to celebrate Dev Deepawali 2025 on November 5, the ghats along the Ganga are set to dazzle with over 10 lakh diyas, creating a breathtaking celestial glow. Known as the “Diwali of the Gods,” this festival marks the divine descent of deities to Earth and symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

From grand Aartis and laser shows to soulful cultural performances, the entire city transforms into a vibrant reflection of faith, devotion, and timeless spirituality.