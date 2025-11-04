Dev Deepawali 2025: Top 5 Places Near Varanasi You Must Visit During The Festival Of Lights
Celebrate the divine glow of Dev Deepawali 2025 in Varanasi by exploring five breathtaking places around the holy city that perfectly capture the magic, faith, and serenity of this grand Festival of Lights.
Dev Deepawali 2025
Dev Deepawali, also known as the “Festival of Lights of the Gods,” is one of the grandest celebrations in Varanasi, marking the end of the Ganga Mahotsav. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the ghats of Varanasi illuminate with millions of diyas, creating a celestial sight that draws devotees and travelers from across the world. But beyond the glow of Varanasi, several nearby destinations offer a mix of spirituality, heritage, and peace—perfect for a short trip during this divine festival.
Here are 5 must-visit places near Varanasi to make your Dev Deepawali 2025 journey even more memorable.
Sarnath – The Land of Enlightenment
Distance from Varanasi: 10 km
Just a short drive from Varanasi lies Sarnath, one of the four most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites. It was here that Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The peaceful monasteries, the Dhamek Stupa, and the Archaeological Museum offer a calming contrast to the festive energy of Varanasi. During Dev Deepawali, Sarnath becomes even more serene with soft illumination and spiritual chants echoing through the air.
Chunar Fort – A Blend of History and Mystery
Distance from Varanasi: 40 km
Overlooking the Ganges River, Chunar Fort carries centuries of history, having been ruled by Sher Shah Suri, the Mughals, and even the British. Its grand architecture, secret tunnels, and panoramic river views make it a fascinating day trip. Many visitors come here for its tranquil ambiance and ancient charm—an ideal escape from Varanasi’s festive bustle while still staying connected to its sacred aura.
Vindhyachal – The Seat of the Goddess
Distance from Varanasi: 65 km
Located on the banks of the Ganga near Mirzapur, Vindhyachal is one of the most powerful Shakti Peethas in India. The Vindhyavasini Devi Temple attracts thousands of devotees, especially during the Kartik month. The atmosphere here is filled with devotion and energy, making it a beautiful spiritual stop during the Dev Deepawali celebrations. Don’t miss the scenic Vindhyachal Ghat and nearby waterfalls for a rejuvenating experience.
Allahabad (Prayagraj) – Where Rivers Meet and Faith Flows
Distance from Varanasi: 120 km
Famous for the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, Prayagraj is a must-visit for pilgrims and spiritual seekers. The city glows beautifully around Dev Deepawali with riverbank aartis, candle-lit ghats, and a festive atmosphere. A holy dip at the Sangam during this period is believed to cleanse one’s soul and attract divine blessings.
Rajdari and Devdari Waterfalls – Nature’s Healing Escape
Distance from Varanasi: 90 km (near Chandauli district)
If you wish to combine spirituality with nature, head to Rajdari and Devdari Waterfalls, located in the Chandauli district near Varanasi. Surrounded by lush green forests and rocky landscapes, these waterfalls provide a peaceful retreat for those looking to unwind after the crowded celebrations. The sound of cascading water and the cool breeze create the perfect environment for self-reflection and rejuvenation.
Dev Deepawali 2025 in Varanasi is not just a festival—it’s a spiritual experience where the divine meets the earthly in a symphony of lights, devotion, and peace. While the ghats of Kashi remain the epicenter of celebrations, exploring nearby gems like Sarnath, Chunar, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, and Rajdari-Devdari Waterfalls adds a new dimension to your journey. Each destination offers a unique blend of history, spirituality, and natural beauty—perfect for anyone seeking both adventure and enlightenment during this sacred season.
