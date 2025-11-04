Dev Deepawali 2025: Top 5 Places Near Varanasi You Must Visit During The Festival Of Lights

1 / 7

Dev Deepawali, also known as the “Festival of Lights of the Gods,” is one of the grandest celebrations in Varanasi, marking the end of the Ganga Mahotsav. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the ghats of Varanasi illuminate with millions of diyas, creating a celestial sight that draws devotees and travelers from across the world. But beyond the glow of Varanasi, several nearby destinations offer a mix of spirituality, heritage, and peace—perfect for a short trip during this divine festival.

Here are 5 must-visit places near Varanasi to make your Dev Deepawali 2025 journey even more memorable.