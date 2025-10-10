Advertisement
Dhanteras 2025 Horoscope: What Each Zodiac Sign Should Buy for Prosperity And Good Fortune

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - here's what you can buy this Dhanteras.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Dhanteras 2025: What Each Zodiac Should Buy

Dhanteras 2025: What Each Zodiac Should Buy

With Dhanteras around the corner, astrologer Saloni Choudhary presents a buying-guide horoscope for each zodiac sign. (Image by Freepik)

Aries

Aries should focus on buying gold or red-colored items. Jewelry or decorative items in red or gold tones can boost wealth and attract positive energy. Small electronics or gadgets may also bring convenience and productivity.

 

Taurus

Taurus should invest in silver, as it aligns with Venus, their ruling planet. Buying silver coins, utensils, or decor items will enhance prosperity and harmony at home. Consider adding items for home comfort, like cozy textiles or decorative lamps.

 

Gemini

Gemini can benefit from buying items that stimulate communication and intellect, such as books, stationery, or tech gadgets. Gold jewelry or coins are also auspicious, as they attract financial luck. Bright, yellow-hued items can enhance positivity.

 

Cancer

Cancers are advised to purchase kitchenware, especially copper or bronze utensils, which bring domestic prosperity and well-being. White or silver-toned items enhance calmness and balance, creating a positive environment at home.

 

Leo

Leos should focus on gold, both in jewelry and coins, as it strengthens their ruling Sun and boosts confidence and financial stability. Decorative items in shades of orange or gold will bring luck and energy into their homes.

 

Virgo

Virgos can invest in items that promote health and hygiene, like herbal products or home purification tools. Silver coins or utensils are also auspicious, enhancing financial stability and overall well-being.

 

Libra

Libras should buy silver jewelry or decorative items that bring elegance and balance. Home decor in pastel shades or reflective items like mirrors can attract positive energy and harmony in relationships.

 

Scorpio

Scorpios benefit from buying gold coins or jewelry to enhance wealth and stability. Red or maroon-colored items for home decor can bring power, passion, and positive energy.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius should consider buying items related to travel, education, or spirituality. Gold or yellow-hued items and coins enhance prosperity and opportunities for personal growth.

 

Capricorn

Capricorns should focus on buying metals, especially silver and gold, and home appliances that improve efficiency. These purchases bring stability, financial security, and long-term benefits.

 

Aquarius

Aquarians are advised to buy innovative gadgets, electronics, or unique items that inspire creativity. Silver jewelry or coins bring fortune and balance.

 

Pisces

Pisceans should purchase items that bring emotional harmony and abundance, such as gold or water-related decor. Investing in utensils or spiritual tools enhances prosperity and well-being.

