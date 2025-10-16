Dhanteras 2025: Lucky Colours And Metals To Buy Based On Your Zodiac
Dhanteras, the auspicious festival marking the beginning of Diwali, is celebrated with devotion and prosperity in mind. It is traditionally considered a highly favorable day to purchase precious metals, new items, and tokens of wealth. But did you know that aligning your Dhanteras purchases—especially colours and metals—with your zodiac sign can enhance good fortune and positive energy?
Dhanteras 2025
In 2025, let the stars guide your shopping choices as we explore the lucky colours and metals for each zodiac sign to attract abundance and harmony this festive season as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.
Aries
This Dhanteras tells Aries to work together and form relationships. Shades of red or brick orange might help you feel more confident and balanced. This year, copper is your lucky metal because it brings steadiness and boosts motivation. Buying copper lamps, kitchen tools, or home decor can help bring more wealth into your home.
Taurus
Taurus will be lucky if they keep things simple and calm. Choose soothing pink or white colors to bring you relaxation and peace of mind. Silver is the metal that helps you the most. It stands for beauty and peace. Buying silver coins, jewellery, or dinnerware will not only make you feel better, but it will also bring money and ease into your life.
Gemini
This Dhanteras, Gemini's luck shows through with understanding and clarity. Different shades of green or sky blue will help you talk to others and be creative. Brass is the best metal for you since it keeps your mind from racing. Buying brass decorations, idols, or even nice desk items might help you stay focused and bring in money through ideas.
Cancer
This Dhanteras, Cancerians will be blessed by the gods since Jupiter helps with both spiritual and material wealth. Colors like yellow or pearl white will make everything peaceful and calm. Gold is your lucky metal because it stands for purity and emotional equilibrium. Buying gold jewellery, coins, or religious symbols will bring you more luck and make your family stronger.
Leo
This Dhanteras, intelligence is the new wealth for Leo. Shades of gold or saffron can make you look more alive and get people to admire you. Bronze is your fortunate metal because it combines strength with purpose. Buying bronze lamps or other noteworthy home decor will brighten up your space and provide you good luck for a long time.
Virgo
This Dhanteras tells Virgo to improve and simplify. To promote balance, pick colors like cream, beige, or silver-grey. This year, platinum is your power metal. It stands for class and clarity. A little platinum piece of jewellery or a crystal set in metal can help you get your energy in line so you can flourish financially and emotionally.
Libra
Libra is affected by a number of planets, which makes this Dhanteras a great time for charm, creativity, and making money. Your fortunate colors are royal blue and pristine white. A mix of metals, notably gold and copper, works well. Buying gold jewelry, perfumes, or paintings for your home will bring you more money and peace of mind.
Scorpio
Dhanteras for Scorpio is all about being productive and having a purpose. Deep crimson or maroon colors make you more determined. Iron is the metal that changes everything; it stands for strength and determination. Buying iron tools, utensils, or strong home objects might help you focus your attention on important work and long-term achievement.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius enters this Dhanteras with Jupiter's blessings, which makes it a period of growth and hope. Your fortunate colors are yellow and turquoise. Gold is still your best metal because it makes knowledge and luck stronger. To bring in both material and spiritual wealth, think about buying gold coins, books on wisdom, or items that have meaning.
Capricorn
Dhanteras 2025 is a time for Capricorn to focus on discipline and order. Deep blue or grey colors will make you feel more stable and sure of yourself. This year, steel is your best metal. It stands for strength and accuracy. Buying steel storage boxes, safes, or organizers will help you build a stronger financial base.
Aquarius
Aquarius does well this Dhanteras through new ideas and insights. Your lucky colors are electric blue or black. Silver or platinum is the ideal match for your cerebral energy. Buying electronics, silver jewellery, or things that help you meditate will bring you both wealth and peace of mind.
Pisces
Dhanteras brings Pisces spiritual insight and emotional rebirth. Lavender or sea green colors help relax and refresh your aura. Silver is your metal of grace; it helps you be sensitive and find equilibrium within yourself. Buying silver jewellery, spiritual instruments, or art for your home will bring you peace and many benefits.
