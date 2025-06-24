Advertisement
Discover 10 Incredible Reasons Why Kerala Is A Must-Visit Destinations During The Monsoon Season

Kerala turns into a lush, serene paradise during the monsoon, making it the perfect time to explore its backwaters, waterfalls, Ayurvedic retreats, and cultural festivals.

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
While most travellers wait for sunny skies, those who visit Kerala during the monsoon discover a side of the state that's nothing short of magical. As the rains drench the land, Kerala come alive with lush greenery, overflowing waterfalls, misty hill stations, and a soothing calm that wraps around you. It's also the best time for authentic Ayurvedic therapies, cultural festivals like Onam, and cozy houseboat stays.

Lush Green Landscapes Come Alive

Lush Green Landscapes Come Alive

During the monsoon, Kerala transforms into a vibrant paradise. The forests, fields, and hills burst into shades of green, making every corner of the state look like a postcard. The scenery becomes more dramatic, perfect for nature lovers and photographers.

Backwaters at Their Most Magical

Backwaters at Their Most Magical

Kerala’s famed backwaters become even more enchanting with the rains. The overflowing canals, misty mornings, and gentle showers enhance the charm of a houseboat cruise through Alleppey or Kumarakom.

Ayurvedic Therapies Are Most Effective

Ayurvedic Therapies Are Most Effective

According to Ayurveda, the monsoon is the best time for rejuvenation. The pores open up due to the humidity, allowing Ayurvedic oils and treatments to penetrate deeper, providing better healing and detoxification.

Cooler Climate and Fresh Air

Cooler Climate and Fresh Air

Unlike the summer heat, the monsoon brings cooler, more comfortable weather. The rain-washed air feels fresh and pure, making travel and exploration more pleasant across the state.

Fewer Tourists, Peaceful Experience

Fewer Tourists, Peaceful Experience

Since monsoon is considered an off-season for tourism, you can explore Kerala’s beauty without the crowds. Whether it’s a serene beach, a quiet tea plantation, or a waterfall trek, you’ll enjoy a more intimate and peaceful experience.

Waterfalls in Full Glory

Waterfalls in Full Glory

Rain breathes new life into Kerala’s waterfalls. Popular spots like Athirappilly, Meenmutty, and Vazhachal roar to life, creating mesmerizing views and perfect picnic spots surrounded by lush forests.

Affordable Travel and Accommodation

Affordable Travel and Accommodation

With fewer tourists comes the bonus of budget-friendly travel. Hotels, resorts, and houseboats offer off-season discounts, giving you luxury experiences at a fraction of the price.

Romantic Ambience for Couples

Romantic Ambience for Couples

Drizzling rain, cozy resorts, and misty mountain views make Kerala a dreamy destination for couples during the monsoon. It’s the perfect setting for honeymooners or anyone wanting to reconnect with their partner.

Traditional Festivals Like Onam

Traditional Festivals Like Onam

Monsoon coincides with Kerala’s biggest cultural festival—Onam. It’s the best time to witness traditional dance, music, floral decorations (Pookalam), and boat races, offering a glimpse into the state’s rich heritage.

Rainy Day Food Delights

Rainy Day Food Delights

There’s something magical about sipping hot tea while it rains outside. Kerala's monsoon also brings seasonal treats like banana fritters, hot spicy fish curry, tapioca with chutney, and steaming appam with stew that warm your soul.

Kerala during monsoon is more than just a destination—it’s an experience. The rain doesn’t hinder the beauty; it enhances it. From nature’s rejuvenation to cultural richness and healing therapies, the monsoon paints Kerala in its most authentic and captivating form. If you want to see Kerala at its magical best, let the rain guide your way.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK