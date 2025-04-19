Discover 10 Incredible Zoos In India For Wildlife Lovers And Nature Enthusiasts

2 / 12

Location: New Delhi

Notable Species: Bengal Tiger, Asiatic Lion, White Tiger, and various species of birds.

Why Visit: Known as the Delhi Zoo, this is one of India’s largest zoos, spread across 176 acres. It's home to over 1,500 animals and 200 species. The zoo is located in the heart of the city and offers a perfect mix of nature and education. The zoo also focuses heavily on animal conservation and houses rare species like the white tiger and the Siberian tiger.

Highlight: The "walk-through" enclosures that allow visitors to get close to animals like birds and small mammals.