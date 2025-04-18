Discover 8 Incredible UNESCO World Heritage Temples In India For Divine And Cultural Journey

3 / 10

UNESCO Status: Inscribed in 1986

Why Visit: These temples are world-famous for their intricate erotic sculptures and exquisite carvings that portray every aspect of life. Built between 950 and 1050 AD by the Chandela dynasty, they represent a unique blend of art, culture, and spirituality.

Highlights: Western Group of Temples (including Kandariya Mahadeva Temple), Nagara-style architecture, Symbolic carvings of love and devotion.