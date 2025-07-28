Discover India’s 10 Most Haunted Places You Should Never Visit After Dark

2 / 14

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan: The Cursed Kingdom

Arguably the most infamous haunted place in India, Bhangarh Fort is wrapped in a legend of doomed love and black magic. According to folklore, a wizard tried to curse the town when his love was rejected by a local princess. The curse led to the downfall of the entire settlement. The Archaeological Survey of India has even placed a board warning visitors not to enter after sunset. Locals report eerie shadows, screams, and an overwhelming sense of dread at night.