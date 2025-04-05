Discover The 6 Famous UNESCO Hill Forts Of Rajasthan And Their Rich History

2 / 8

Located in the southern part of Rajasthan, Chittorgarh Fort is the largest fort in India and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Known for its stunning architecture and historical significance, it was built in the 7th century by the Maurya rulers and later expanded by the Mewar dynasty.

The fort stands on a hill 1,180 feet above sea level and houses several remarkable structures such as the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower), Kirti Stambh, and Padmini Palace. The fort has witnessed several battles, including the famous siege by the Mughal emperor Akbar. The fort’s history is deeply intertwined with the sacrifice of Rani Padmini, who chose Jauhar (self-immolation) over falling into enemy hands.

Key Highlights: Vijay Stambh: A towering structure dedicated to the victory of Maharana Kumbha over the Sultan of Gujarat. Rani Padmini's Palace: A symbol of Rajput bravery and valor.