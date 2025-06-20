Discover The 8 Most Spectacular Underground Road Tunnels In The World For Unforgettable Travel Experience
Discover the world's most spectacular underground roads that blend cutting-edge engineering with breathtaking design. From tunnels under oceans to those carved through mountains, these hidden roadways redefine modern travel.
Exploring the world’s most impressive underground roads is like venturing into a hidden world of engineering brilliance. These tunnels are not just functional—they're architectural marvels carved beneath cities, mountains, and oceans to ease traffic congestion and connect regions seamlessly.
Let’s take a closer look at eight of the most spectacular underground roads around the world.
Gotthard Road Tunnel – Switzerland
Europe’s Longest Road Tunnel Through the Alps
Stretching over 16.9 km (10.5 miles), the Gotthard Road Tunnel connects Göschenen and Airolo in Switzerland, cutting straight through the majestic Swiss Alps. It offers a year-round, weatherproof route for travelers and truckers crossing the mountain range, and stands as a triumph of alpine engineering.
Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line – Japan
A Tunnel-Bridge Combo Beneath the Sea
One of the most iconic road tunnels in the world, the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line spans 15.1 km, combining a 4.4 km bridge and a 9.6 km underwater tunnel. It links Kawasaki and Kisarazu, dramatically reducing travel time across Tokyo Bay. The tunnel also features the Umi-Hotaru rest stop, a floating island with panoramic views.
Laerdal Tunnel – Norway
World’s Longest Road Tunnel Through Rock
Running for 24.5 km (15.2 miles), Norway’s Laerdal Tunnel connects the cities of Laerdal and Aurland. Designed with driver fatigue in mind, the tunnel has three large, colorfully lit caverns that offer visual variety and a break from monotony. It’s a perfect blend of safety, aesthetics, and function.
Holland Tunnel – USA
Pioneering Underwater Urban Transit
Connecting Manhattan, New York, to Jersey City, New Jersey, the Holland Tunnel was one of the first mechanically ventilated underwater tunnels in the world. Opened in 1927, it spans 2.6 km (1.6 miles) and handles tens of thousands of vehicles daily, remaining an essential artery for commuters.
Smart Tunnel – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dual-Purpose Engineering Wonder
Short for “Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel,” the 9.7 km SMART Tunnel is an innovative two-in-one solution: it functions both as a motorway and a flood control channel. During heavy rain, the road section is closed and water is redirected through the tunnel to prevent city flooding—a feat of modern urban planning.
Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel – USA
Scenic Drive Through Natural Beauty
Located in Utah’s Zion National Park, this 1.8 km (1.1 miles) tunnel winds through sandstone cliffs and offers strategically placed “windows” that provide glimpses of the stunning landscape outside. Opened in 1930, it’s not just a road but an experience blending infrastructure with nature.
Eisenhower Tunnel – USA
High-Altitude Passage Through the Rockies
Part of the Interstate 70 in Colorado, the Eisenhower Tunnel is one of the highest vehicular tunnels in the world at over 11,000 feet above sea level. It cuts through the Rocky Mountains, connecting eastern and western Colorado and providing a vital link during snow-heavy winters.
Shanghai Yangtze River Tunnel – China
Mega Tunnel Under the Mighty Yangtze
This 8.9 km (5.5 miles) twin-tube road tunnel connects the Pudong New Area with Changxing Island under the Yangtze River. Opened in 2009, it is part of a larger infrastructure plan that includes a bridge to form the Shanghai Yangtze River Tunnel-Bridge project, crucial for port access and city expansion.
From the Alps to the Yangtze River, these underground roads show how human ingenuity can tackle geographical challenges while making everyday travel more efficient. They are not only pathways but also symbols of ambition, innovation, and the drive to connect the world—one tunnel at a time.
