Discover The Beauty Of The Western Ghats: 10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
These hidden gems takes you through serenes, lesser-known destinations nestled in one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots.
The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a mountainous range that stretches along the western coast of India. Renowned for its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich biodiversity, this region is a paradise for nature lovers. While popular destinations like Munnar and Ooty are well-known, the Western Ghats are also home to many hidden gems waiting to be explored.
Here are ten remarkable spots to experience the untouched beauty of this enchanting mountain range:-
Agasthyakoodam, Kerala
Nestled within the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Agasthyakoodam is famous for its lush greenery and breathtaking views. This peak is a hotspot for trekkers and botanical enthusiasts, showcasing endemic flora and fauna. The challenging trek to the summit rewards adventurers with stunning panoramas and serenity.
Sakkare Bayalu, Karnataka
Located near the Harangi reservoir, Sakkare Bayalu is a lesser-known hillstation offering splendid views and tranquility. The surrounding valleys and hills are perfect for photography and peaceful walks. This destination is ideal for those seeking solitude amidst nature.
Kudremukh, Karnataka
Kudremukh, meaning 'horse face,' is named after the distinct shape of its peak. This area is rich in biodiversity and boasts several trekking trails that lead through lush forests and sprawling meadows. The scenic coffee plantations add to its charm, making it a perfect getaway for nature enthusiasts.
Wayanad, Kerala
While Wayanad has gained popularity in recent years, it still harbors many secluded spots. Explore the untouched waterfalls like Soochipara and Meenmutty, or wander through the expansive tea and spice plantations. The tranquility of the Edakkal Caves, adorned with ancient petroglyphs, offers a glimpse into the region’s history.
Kudremukh National Park, Karnataka
This less-explored national park is famed for its varied ecosystems, ranging from tropical evergreen forests to grasslands. The park is home to a plethora of wildlife, including the endangered Lion-tailed Macaque. Trekking here provides an invigorating experience surrounded by pristine nature.
Munnar's Offbeat Trails, Kerala
While Munnar is a well-known tourist spot, its lesser-visited trails provide a unique experience. Discover the quaint villages and tranquil tea estates that lie off the beaten path. The rolling hills and abundant flora provide a perfect backdrop for a peaceful retreat.
Bheemeshwari, Karnataka
Situated along the banks of the River Cauvery, Bheemeshwari is a hidden gem for adventure enthusiasts. Apart from its scenic beauty, it offers exciting activities like fishing, trekking, and river rafting. The lush surroundings make it a wonderful spot for relaxation, with opportunities to connect with nature.
Kokkare Bellur, Karnataka
This lesser-known village is renowned for its migratory bird population, particularly the Painted Stork. Kokkare Bellur is an excellent destination for birdwatchers and nature lovers. The village’s commitment to conservation efforts, coupled with the picturesque landscape, provides an enriching experience.
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
Known for its coffee plantations, Chikmagalur is a hidden paradise for those who appreciate tranquility. Enjoy scenic drives through the misty hills and explore the nearby waterfalls like Jhari and Hebbe. The region's pleasant climate and vibrant natural beauty create the perfect escape.
Valparai, Tamil Nadu
This charming hill station is surrounded by tea estates and offers captivating views of the valleys below. Valparai remains relatively untouched compared to its more famous counterparts, making it ideal for a peaceful retreat immersed in nature. Explore the nearby waterfalls and spot wildlife in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.
The Western Ghats are a treasure trove of natural beauty, offering countless hidden gems waiting to be explored. Each of these destinations showcases the region's incredible biodiversity and serene environments, making them perfect for nature lovers seeking solace away from the bustling crowds. Whether you’re trekking through lush forests, marveling at waterfalls, or simply enjoying breathtaking views, the Western Ghats promise an unforgettable experience in the lap of nature. So pack your bags and venture off the beaten path to discover the beauty that awaits!
