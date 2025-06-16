Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916928https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/discover-top-10-beaches-in-india-where-you-can-witness-the-most-magical-sunsets-2916928
NewsPhotosDiscover Top 10 Beaches In India Where You Can Witness The Most Magical Sunsets
photoDetails

Discover Top 10 Beaches In India Where You Can Witness The Most Magical Sunsets

Explore 10 stunning beaches across India that are famous for their magical sunset vuews and serene coastal charm. Perfect for travellers, photographers, and sunset lovers seeking unforgettable seaside moments.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

India, with its extensive coastline stretching over 7,500 km, is home to some of the most scenic beaches in the world. While the country offers everything from serene backwaters to lively beach parties, one of the most magical experiences remains watching the sun melt into the horizon.

Here’s a list of 10 beaches in India famous for their breathtaking sunset views:-

Follow Us

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

2/12
Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

Often ranked among Asia’s best beaches, Radhanagar Beach is famed for its crystal-clear waters and soft white sand. As evening falls, the sky turns into a vivid canvas of oranges, pinks, and purples, offering a sunset that feels like a dream.

Follow Us

Palolem Beach, Goa

3/12
Palolem Beach, Goa

Located in South Goa, Palolem Beach is a crescent-shaped paradise known for its calm waters and bohemian vibe. The palm-fringed shore becomes a photographer’s delight during sunset, especially with local boats gently rocking in the golden glow.

Follow Us

Varkala Beach, Kerala

4/12
Varkala Beach, Kerala

Perched below red laterite cliffs, Varkala Beach offers a unique top-down view of the Arabian Sea. The sun dipping below the sea from atop the cliff is a truly spellbinding sight, often accompanied by the chants from nearby temples.

Follow Us

Om Beach, Gokarna (Karnataka)

5/12
Om Beach, Gokarna (Karnataka)

Named for its shape resembling the Om symbol, this beach is a spiritual and scenic retreat. As the sun sets, its reflection on the curving shoreline creates a serene and meditative atmosphere.

Follow Us

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

6/12
Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Just a short drive from Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam Beach is known for its crescent-shaped coastline and lighthouse views. The sunset here is especially enchanting when seen from the lighthouse hill, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Follow Us

Marina Beach, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

7/12
Marina Beach, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

India’s longest urban beach, Marina Beach, may be bustling with activity, but it’s also known for its stunning sunsets. Locals and tourists alike gather in the evening to enjoy the cool breeze and vibrant sky.

Follow Us

Baga Beach, Goa

8/12
Baga Beach, Goa

Famous for its nightlife, Baga Beach is equally captivating at dusk. The lively shacks and parasailing boats make the fiery sunsets even more dramatic and picturesque.

Follow Us

Diu Beach, Daman and Diu

9/12
Diu Beach, Daman and Diu

Less crowded and more serene, Diu Beach offers clean sands and crystal-clear waters. The sunsets here are peaceful and perfect for a quiet, romantic evening by the shore.

Follow Us

Agonda Beach, Goa

10/12
Agonda Beach, Goa

Quieter than most Goan beaches, Agonda is ideal for solitude seekers. With minimal commercial distractions, the beach offers unobstructed views of the horizon—perfect for watching the sun disappear into the waves.

Follow Us

Alappuzha Beach, Kerala

11/12
Alappuzha Beach, Kerala

Also known as Alleppey Beach, this coastal spot in the backwater paradise of Kerala offers rustic charm. The old lighthouse and remains of a pier add character to the golden-hour views, making the sunset an unforgettable spectacle.

Follow Us

12/12

Whether you’re a nature lover, a photography enthusiast, or simply someone looking to unwind, India’s beaches offer some of the most mesmerizing sunset views you’ll ever witness. So pack your bags, grab your camera, and head to one of these coastal gems to soak in nature’s daily masterpiece.

Follow Us
Sunset Beaches IndiaBeach SunsetsSunset ViewsExplore IndiaBeaches Getaways
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mysore
8 Worth Visiting Stunning Places In Mysore During Monsoon
camera icon12
title
Sunset Beaches India
Discover Top 10 Beaches In India Where You Can Witness The Most Magical Sunsets
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Bumper Lottery Result Today 16-06-2025 (OUT): Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
camera icon12
title
Summer Travel 2025
Unleash Your Inner Explorer: Best 10 Adventure Places To Visit In India This Summer Season
camera icon8
title
kachori varieties
8 Iconic Kachoris Every Food Lover Should Try
NEWS ON ONE CLICK